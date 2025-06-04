Retired Chief Master Sergeant Jason L. France served as command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. He is the senior enlisted leader for the command and is the principal advisor to the combatant commander and senior staff on all matters concerning joint force integration, readiness, professional development, and effective utilization of the enlisted corps. He coordinates with the headquarters staff, component commands, and subordinate organizations on the development and implementation of command policy and ensures the strategic focus and synchronized efforts of more than 144,000 military and civilian warfighters providing global air, land, and sea transportation for the Department of Defense.
Chief France entered the Air Force in February 1990. His background includes various duties in Security Forces and he has held leadership positions at the squadron, group, wing, center, major command, sub-unified command and air staff levels. Chief France has deployed numerous times in support of Operations Desert Storm, Sea Signal, Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. Prior to his current assignment, he was the Command Chief Master Sergeant for Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.
EDUCATION
1995 Airman Leadership School, Little Rock AFB, Ark.
2001 Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice, Community College of the Air Force, Maxwell AFB, Ala.
2004 Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Lackland AFB, Texas
2008 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Maxwell AFB, Ala.
2011 Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education Correspondence Course
2011 Chief’s Leadership Course, Maxwell AFB, Ala.
2013 Keystone Command Senior Enlisted Leadership Course, National Defense University, Washington, D.C.
2013 Professional Manager Certification, Community College of the Air Force, Maxwell AFB, Ala.
2014 Air Force Enterprise Perspective Seminar, Allan L. Freed Associates, Washington, D.C.
2014 Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Management, Ashford University, Clinton, Iowa
2014 Air Force Enterprise Leadership Seminar, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, N.C.
2015 Air Force Forces Senior Staff Course, Hurlburt Field, Fla.
2017 Continuous Process Improvement for Executives course, Institute for Defense & Business, Chapel Hill, N.C.
ASSIGNMENTS
1. August 1990 - November 1991, military working dog handler, 47th Security Police Squadron, Laughlin AFB, Texas
2. November 1991 - November 1992, military working dog handler, 51st Security Police Squadron, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea
3. November 1992 - November 1994, military working dog handler, 24th Security Police Squadron, Howard AFB, Panama
4. November 1994 - December 1998, military working dog handler, 314th Security Forces Squadron, Little Rock AFB, Ark
5. December 1998 - October 2002, instructor, instructor supervisor, Phoenix Readiness and Phoenix Raven courses, 421st Ground Combat Readiness Squadron, Air Mobility Warfare Center, Fort Dix, N.J.
6. October 2002 - October 2005, force protection superintendent and operations NCO, Operations Directorate, Joint Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, N.C.
7. October 2005 - November 2007, flight sergeant, operations NCOIC, 822d Security Forces Squadron, Moody AFB, Ga.
8. November 2007 - July 2009, operations superintendent, 820th Security Forces Group, Moody AFB, Ga.
9. July 2009 - April 2011, directorate superintendent, security forces manager, Security Directorate, Department of the Air Force, Data Masked
10. April 2011 - September 2012, security forces manager, 99th Ground Combat Training Squadron, Creech AFB, Nev.
11. September 2012 - March 2014, command chief master sergeant, 75th Air Base Wing, Hill AFB, Utah
12. March 2014 - June 2015, superintendent, Secretary and Chief of Staff of the Air Force Executive Action Group, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Washington, D.C.
13. June 2015 - May 2016, command chief master sergeant, Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker AFB, Okla.
14. May 2016 - November 2018, command chief master sergeant, Air Force Materiel Command, Wright- Patterson AFB, Ohio
15. November 2018 - Present, command senior enlisted leader, United States Transportation Command, Scott AFB, Ill.
MAJOR AWARDS AND DECORATIONS
Legion of Merit
Bronze Star Medal with one oak leaf cluster
Defense Meritorious Service Medal
Meritorious Service Medal with five oak leaf clusters
Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters
Army Commendation Medal
Air Force Achievement Medal with eight oak leaf clusters
OTHER ACHIEVEMENTS
Distinguished Graduate, Airman Leadership School Distinguished Graduate, Noncommissioned Officer Academy
Distinguished Graduate, Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy Air Mobility Command Phoenix Raven Qualification Course
U.S. Army Ranger School
U.S. Army Advanced Airborne School
U.S. Navy Parachutist Badge
Marine Corps Parachutist Badge
German Parachutist Badge
Romanian Parachutist Badge
DATES OF RANK
Chief Master Sergeant November 2011
(Current as of November 2018)