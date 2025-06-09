Retired Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason M. Vanderhaden served the duties of the 13th MCPOCG from May 17, 2018, to May 19, 2022. Vanderhaden was the senior enlisted member of the Coast Guard and the principal advisor to the Commandant on all enlisted personnel matters.

Vanderhaden is a native of Tallahassee, FL. He enlisted in the Coast Guard in May of 1988. Vanderhaden’s previous assignments include Command Master Chief, Deputy Commandant for Mission Support; Command Master Chief, Pacific Area; Command Master Chief, 13th Coast Guard District; Command Master Chief, Base Honolulu; Chief Petty Officer Academy, USCGC Reliance, Station Ponce de Leon Inlet, USCGC Active, Air Station Humboldt Bay, USCGC Cheyenne, Air Station Clearwater, LORAN Station Iwo Jima, SS “A” School, Station Jones Beach and Station Short Beach.

Vanderhaden’s awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Coast Guard Commendation Medal, Coast Guard Achievement Medal, and other personal and service awards. He has earned a permanent Cutterman insignia, Boat Forces Operations insignia, and a Command Master Chief (Gold Badge) insignia.

Vanderhaden is a graduate of Class 114 of the Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Academy; the Harvard Kennedy School, Leadership in Homeland Security Course; the National Defense University Keystone Joint Command Senior Enlisted Leader Course and other service-related schools. Vanderhaden holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Excelsior College.

Vanderhaden is married to the former Amy Mathers and they have two adult children who currently serve in the U.S. Coast Guard.