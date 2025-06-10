Retired Vice Adm. David H. Lewis, a native of the state of Washington, graduated in 1979 from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program. He graduated from the Naval Postgraduate School in 1988 with a Master of Science in Computer Science.

At sea, Lewis served aboard USS Spruance (DD 963) as communications officer, where he earned his surface warfare qualification; USS Biddle (CG 34) as fire control officer and missile battery officer; and USS Ticonderoga (CG 47) as combat systems officer. His major command assignment was Aegis Shipbuilding Program manager in Program Executive Office Ships, where he led the delivery of seven DDG 51 class ships and procured another 10 ships.

At shore, Lewis’ assignments include assistant chief of staff for maintenance and engineering; commander, Naval Surface Forces; the Navy secretariat staff; Naval Sea Systems Command staff; Aegis Shipbuilding Program Office; supervisor of shipbuilding, Bath, Maine; and Readiness Support Group, San Diego.

Upon selection to flag rank in 2009, Lewis served as vice commander, Naval Sea Systems Command and then served four years as program executive officer, Ships, where he directed the delivery of 18 ships and procurement of another 51 ships. From 2014-2017 he served as commander, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command where he led a global workforce of 10,300 civilian and military personnel who design, develop and deploy advanced communications and information capabilities. In May 2017 he assumed command as the Director, Defense Contract Management Agency, Fort Lee, Virginia.

Lewis’ personal awards include the Distinguished Service Medal (two awards), Legion of Merit (four awards), Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (two awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and various service and unit awards.