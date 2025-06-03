Retired Command Sergeant Major Benjamin Jones enlisted in the United States Army in September 1987 and attended training at Fort Benning, Georgia, where he trained as an infantryman.

CSM Jones has served in every position from rifleman to Nominative Command Sergeant Major. His assignments include: three assignments with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky; one tour with the 2-4 Infantry, Germany; one assignment with the Ranger Training Brigade, Fort Benning, Georgia; U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy, Fort Bliss, Texas; two assignments with the 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) at Fort Drum, New York; one assignment with the 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas; served as the Division Command Sergeant Major for the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, Schofield Barracks; served as the Command Sergeant Major for the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He most recently served as the Command Sergeant Major for U.S. Army Pacific, Fort Shafter, Hawaii.



CSM Jones' military and civilian education includes all levels of the Noncommissioned Officer Education System, and the USASMA (Class 56). CSM Jones is a graduate of the First Sergeant Course, as well as Basic Airborne School, Air Assault School, Combat Lifesaver Course, Jungle Operations Training Course, Military Driving Course, Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense Officer/NCO Operations Course, Pre-Ranger Course, U.S. Army Ranger School, ADAPCP Course, Rappel Master Course, Fast Rope Master Course, Instructor Training Course, Tactics Certification Course, Pathfinder Course, Jumpmaster Course, Battalion and Brigade Pre-Command Course, CSM Force Management Course, CSM/SGM Legal Orientation Course, Keystone-Command Senior Enlisted Leader Course, Army Strategic Leadership Development Program- Intermediate and Advanced Course, and the General Officer Senior Mission Commander Course. CSM Jones has earned an Associate's degree with Honors from Excelsior College in Applied Science and is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree.

CSM Jones' has earned many military awards and decorations, the most prominent include the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal with C Device, Legion of Merit with 3 Bronze OLC, Bronze Star Medal with 2 Bronze OLC, Meritorious Service Medal with 3 Bronze OLC, Army Commendation Medal with 2 Bronze OLC, Army Achievement Medal with 1 Sliver and 4 Bronze OLC, to include numerous Campaign Medals. CSM Jones has also earned the U.S. Army Ranger Tab, Expert Infantryman Badge, Combat Infantryman Badge (2nd Award), Basic, Senior, and Master Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, Pathfinder Badge, German Schutzenschnur Badge Bronze, German Leistungsabzeichen Badge Bronze, Honduran Parachutist Badge, Chilean Parachutist Badge, Spanish Parachutist Badge, and the Canadian Parachutist Badge.