Chief Master Sergeant Walisa Villarreal was the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Director of the Defense Personnel and Family Support Center (DPFSC) under the Defense Human Resources Activity (DHRA), which is a Department of Defense (DoD) Field Activity of the Under Secretary of Defense (Personnel and Readiness) located in Alexandria, VA. In this role, she provided advice and guidance on Active and Reserve Component issues to the Director and senior staff to promote and enable the missions of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program, the Transition Assistance Program, the Federal Voting Assistance Program, and the Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program.

Chief Villarreal joined the Air Force in April 1997 through Air Force Basic Military Training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. She has served in numerous assignments as a Greek Cryptolinguist, Information Management Craftsman, and a Personnelist. She completed Personnel Specialist training at Keesler AFB, Mississippi where she was assigned to the 189th Airlift Wing at Little Rock AFB, Arkansas. She worked as a customer service representative in the Military Personnel Flight and the Commander Support Staff for the Wing. As an Air Force Reserve Technician, Chief Villarreal’s experience includes working as a Wing Career Assistance Advisor and the Installation Personnel Readiness Section Chief. In 2012, she deployed to Bagram AB, Afghanistan where she was assigned to the Personnel Support for Contingency Operations team as the Casualty Assistance Representative. Prior to her current position, she was the Headquarters Readiness and Integration, Detachment 6 Superintendent at MacDill AFB, FL. She has extensive personnel experience and has served in the Air Force in various statuses: Air Force, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve.