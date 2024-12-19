Ashley Manning is the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy. Previously, she served as both the Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense and the Principal Director for the Middle East and for Plans and Posture in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (OUSD) for Policy. Prior to these positions, she was an exchange officer in the UK Ministry of Defence, where she was the Deputy Head of Strategy and oversaw the development of Defence’s contribution to the UK Integrated Review strategy. During her time in OUSD Policy, she has also served as the Director for Global Force Posture and as the Pakistan country director.

Following her selection for the Department of Defense legislative fellows program, she worked in the office of U.S. Representative Michael McCaul

and was a visiting fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Prior to the fellowship, she served in a number of positions with the U.S. Air Force, managing security cooperation programs with countries in Northeast Asia and South Asia. During her time in government, she has received several awards, to include the Secretary of Defense Meritorious Civilian Service Award, Department of Defense Exceptional Civilian Service Award and the UK Vice Chief of Defence Staff Commendation.

Ms. Manning holds a B.A. in Political Science and an M.A. in Security Studies from The George Washington University. She was also an adjunct professor for several years at the Elliott School of International Affairs, The George Washington University.