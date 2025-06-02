General Michael E. Langley, U.S. Marine Corps, became the sixth Commander of United States Africa Command in August 2022. Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, U.S. AFRICOM is one of seven joint service geographic combatant commands and is responsible for all U.S. military operations and activities to protect and advance U.S. national interests in Africa.

A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, General Langley graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington and commissioned in 1985. He commanded at every level from platoon to regiment – including Battery K, 5thBattalion, 11th Marines in support of Operations WILDFIRE in Western United States; battalion and regimental commands in 12th Marines forward deployed in Okinawa, Japan; and both the 201st Regional Corps Advisory Command-Central and Regional Support Command – Southwest in support of Operation ENDURING FREEDOM in Afghanistan.

As a General Officer, his command assignments include Deputy Commanding General, II Marine Expeditionary Force and Commanding General, 2d Marine Expeditionary Brigade; Commander, Marine Forces Europe and Africa; and Deputy Commanding General, culminating as Commanding General, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic; and Deputy Commander, culminating as Commanding General, Marine Forces Command and Marine Forces Northern Command.

General Langley’s staff and joint assignments include serving as a division officer for Marine Corps Institute, Marine Barracks 8th and I; Deputy G-1, 1st Marine Division deployed in support of Operation RESTORE HOPE in Somalia; Naval Surface Fire Support Requirements Officer in the Expeditionary Warfare Division (N75) and Joint Integration Officer in the Surface Warfare Division (N76), Office of the Chief of Naval Operations; Policy Action Officer in the Strategic Plans and Policy Directorate, Joint Staff J-5; Iraq Desk Officer in the Operations Directorate, Joint Staff J-3; Deputy Executive Assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Assessments Branch Head, Programs and Resources, Headquarters, Marine Corps; Assistant Division Commander of 3d Marine Division; Deputy Director for Operations, Joint Staff J-3; Assistant Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources, Headquarters, Marine Corps; and Director for Strategy, Plans, and Policy, J-5, U.S. Central Command.

General Langley’s formal military education includes U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Warfare School and College of Naval Command and Staff. He holds multiple advanced degrees including Masters in National Security Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.