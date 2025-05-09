The Honorable Susanna V. Blume was the Director, Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation (CAPE) in the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD). In this role, Blume was responsible for providing independent analysis to the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of Defense. She led CAPE in supporting the Department’s most difficult resource allocation decisions as well as provided leadership in the Department’s analytic and cost-estimation communities.

Previously Blume served as Senior Fellow and Director of the Defense Program at the Center for a New American Security. Prior to that, she was the Deputy Chief of Staff for Programs and Plans to the Deputy Secretary of Defense, whom she advised on programming and budget issues, global force management, operational and strategic planning, force posture, and acquisition policy. During this time, Blume also served as Executive Secretary of the Deputy's Management Action Group, the Department's top resource decision-making body. Blume has also served in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and in the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Plans and Posture.

Blume holds a master's degree in international studies from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, a law degree from the George Washington University Law School, and a bachelor's degree in the history of art from the Johns Hopkins University.