Mr. Andrew J. Pahutski, a member of the Senior Executive Service, serves as Director, Foreign Investment Review (FIR) in the office of the Under Secretary of Acquisition and Sustainment –Industrial Base Policy. In this capacity, Mr. Pahutski is the senior advisor to Secretary of Defense and the representative to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). CFIUS reviews the national security implications of foreign investments. Reviews are conducted on behalf of President of the United States.

Prior to his current position, Mr. Pahutski served as Highly Qualified Expert to the Director of Strategic Capabilities Office (2016-2019). In this capacity he was the senior advisor to the Director on Cyber matters. In addition to this role, Mr. Pahutski was directly responsible for the development, acquisition, and deployment of cyber and artificial intelligence capabilities.

Beginning in 2015, Mr. Pahutski established and lead the execution of a 2 year, $200M Cyber Vulnerability Mission Assurance Program for the Department. In this position he served as a senior advisor to the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics (USD(AT&L)). As the Department’s focal point for cyber vulnerability assessments, Mr. Pahutski was responsible for the management and execution of the National Defense Authorization Act 2016 Section 1647.

From 2014-2016, Mr. Pahutski reported to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Developmental Test & Evaluation (DASD (DT&E)) as the Deputy Director of Cyber, and C4I. In this position, Mr. Pahutski was responsible for policy guidance in support of the acquisition of major Department of Defense weapons systems, as well as for advocacy and oversight of the DT&E acquisition workforce.

While on Developmental Assignment (2013) with the Director of Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E), Mr. Pahutski served as an Action Officer for the Land Warfare Directorate. During his assignment Mr. Pahutski provided analysis to the Director on various Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance programs.

Before his arrival at Office of Secretary of Defense, Mr. Pahutski held various leadership assignments within the Department of the Army (2003-2013) to included Program Manager, Chief of Test and Evaluation, Warfighter Information Network Tactical Increment 2. In this capacity, he successfully led the ACAT1D Program through Full Rate Production. As the Senior Test Manager Live Fire/Survivability- Combat and Tactical Vehicle Programs, Developmental Test Command US Army Test and Evaluation Command, he proactively developed robust test and evaluation criteria for various weapons programs; as well as serving as the first Director of C4ISR, Aberdeen Test Center’s Developmental Test and Evaluation managing a wide spectrum of Communications and Intelligence acquisition systems.

In support Operation Enduring Freedom (2007-09), Mr. Pahutski led the Test and Evaluation of the Mine Resistant Ambush Protective (MRAP) ballistic survivability program. In this capability, Mr. Pahutski was directly responsible for design, execution, and analysis of the test and evaluation program.

After eight years in United States Coast Guard Reserves, Mr. Pahutski became a DoD Civilian in 2003. Throughout his career he has distinguished himself by earning among others the Civilian Superior Service, Meritorious Service, and Service Commendation medals. Mr. Pahutski is a Graduate of US Army Staff Management College, Defense Acquisition University- Program Management and Test & Evaluation, and Business Administration Degree from Salisbury State University, Maryland.