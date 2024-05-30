Dr. Kimberly Sablon is the Principal Director for Trusted AI and Autonomy at the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (USD(R&E)). In this role, she oversees AI/ML and autonomy research activities across the DOD enterprise. She also has responsibility for shaping the strategic direction for integrated AI and autonomy with an emphasis on trust and responsible decision making. Previously, Dr. Sablon served as the Army’s S&T Director – setting strategic direction and with responsibility and oversight of $2.6B per year budget. She also served as the Director for Basic Research in the office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology where she was responsible for formulating and defending selected basic research budgets, programs, plans, priorities and investments to the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD), and to Congress. Dr. Sablon received a Ph.D. in Applied Physics from the University of Arkansas in 2009. She has published more than 70 peer-reviewed papers and contributed to nine scientific and technical books.