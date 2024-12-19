Mr. Pugliano served as Acting Principal Director for Advanced Materials Technology for the Emerging Technologies Directorate / Advanced Materials Critical Technology Area in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. In this role, Mr. Pugliano served as senior expert, consultant and manager, as well as a top advisor on 6.1 (Basic Research), 6.2 (Applied Research), and 6.3 (Advanced Technology Development) for materials science and technology for future Department of Defense (DoD) platforms and weapons, and also supports relevant manufacturing process developments for transition of these materials onto fielded systems. Mr. Pugliano was responsible for strategy, coordination and oversight of advanced materials technology efforts across all platforms and weapons in support of Air, Land, Sea and Space within the Office of the Deputy Chief Technology Officer for Science and Technology. Mr. Pugliano also represented the DoD on various Office of Science and Technology Policy’s National Science and Technology Council subcommittees.

Previously, Mr. Pugliano served as a Senior Materials Engineer within the Army Futures Command DEVCOM Armaments Center. In this role, Mr. Pugliano supported the design, development, procurement, manufacturing, testing, and fielding of large caliber armament systems in the Launcher Producibility and Sustainment Division at Benet Laboratories, Watervliet Arsenal, NY. He also served various detail assignments, including as the Deputy Director for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment’s Defense Production Act (DPA Title III) as a Senior Materials Engineer within the Armaments Research Development Engineering Center, Armaments, Science Advisor’s Office, and as the Branch Chief of the Fatigue and Fracture Branch at Benet.

Prior to Federal service, Mr. Pugliano spent 14 years within the Defense Industrial Base as a Process Metallurgist and Materials Engineer, Director of Technical Sales, Director of Quality, and Plant Manager at multiple integrated facilities and startup companies that produced high-pressure, seamless stainless steel tubing for various industries, including defense. Mr. Pugliano received a B.S. in Materials Science and Engineering with a specialty in ceramic materials from the University of Pittsburgh in 1989. He received an M.S. in Materials Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1995 and completed Defense Acquisition University Level III Certification in Systems Planning Research Development and Engineering and Science and Technology Management