Retired Command Sergeant Major Patrick Z. Alston was the Senior Enlisted Leader for the United States Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb.

In this capacity, he is the senior enlisted advisor to the Commander, USSTRATCOM, responsible for the global command and control of U.S. strategic forces to meet decisive national security objectives.

USSTRATCOM provides a broad range of strategic capabilities and options for the President and Secretary of Defense. Command mission areas include full-spectrum global strike, space operations, computer network operations, Department of Defense information operations, strategic warning, integrated missile defense, and global C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), combating weapons of mass destruction, and specialized expertise to the joint warfighter.



His career began in the United States Army as a medical specialist, enlisting at Fort Dix, N.J. and completing Advanced Initial Training at Fort Sam Houston, TX where he graduated with honors. In 1984, CSM Alston reclassified into the U.S. Army Chemical Corps and attended the NBC specialist/NCO Transition Course where he, again, graduated with honors.

In 1993, he was assigned as a Senior Enlisted Advisor to the former President William Clinton and his administration on the survivability of weapons of mass destruction (WMD). He was then selected as the lead instructor for the U. S. Army Chemical School Contingency On-site Inspection training department.

Upon being promoted to Sergeant Major he was assigned to the 23rd Chemical Battalion. He went on to serve as the Brigade Command Sergeant Major of the 23rd Support Command until he was selected to become the Chemical Corp’s 10th Regimental Command Sergeant Major, and then the Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Defense Threat Reduction Agency/STRATCOM Center for Combating WMD.