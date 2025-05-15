Retired Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Bryan Battaglia was the 2nd Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and was the senior non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Armed Forces. In this role, he served as the principal military advisor to the Chairman and the Secretary of Defense on all matters involving joint and combined total force integration, utilization, health of the force and joint development for enlisted personnel.

Sgt. Maj. Battaglia was born in New Orleans, La., on April 6, 1961 and joined the Marine Corps in September 1979. Completing Basic Training and Infantry Training School at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Pfc. Battaglia served as a Security Guard at Marine Barracks London, England.

Meritoriously promoted to corporal in November 1981, he was transferred to Company I, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines as a fire team leader. Completing Squad Leaders School, Water Survival Instructor School and Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense School, he was reassigned as a Squad Leader.

Meritoriously promoted on Oct. 2, 1982, he was moved to Weapons Platoon as the 60mm Mortar Section Leader. Completing various deployments, in February 1984, he was transferred to Parris Island, S.C., for duty as a Drill Instructor assigned to Company I, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion and the Field Training Unit.

In June 1986, he returned to Company K, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, as a Platoon Sergeant completing various Landing Force 6th Fleet and Unit Deployment Program deployments and in October 1987, attended the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Career Course, served as the Battalion Career Planner and Regimental Career Planner in 2d Marine Regiment.

In January 1990, he deployed to Norway followed by an August 1990 deployment to Southwest Asia. Combat meritoriously promoted to gunnery sergeant on Dec. 2, 1990 and upon return from the Persian Gulf War in April 1991, completed the SNCO Advanced Course, Airborne Parachutist School and assumed duties as Company Gunnery Sergeant. In March 1993, he transferred to the United Kingdom to the Royal Marine Exchange Program where he completed the Royal Marines Commando Course and served at the Commando Training Centre, Lympstone, England.

In July 1995, First Sergeant Battaglia was transferred to 2d Force Service Support Group for duty with Headquarters Battalion and in October 1996, he deployed with 1st Battalion, 6th Marines to Cuba in support of Joint Task Force 160. Returning during December 1995, he was reassigned as the First Sergeant, Marine Expeditionary Unit Service Support Group 26 from April 1996 to July 1998.

Promoted to Sergeant Major, he transferred to 2d Marine Aircraft Wing and was assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252. In September 2001, he assumed duties as Battalion Sergeant Major, Weapons Training Battalion, Quantico, Va., and assigned to Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C., from 2002 to 2004. He was reassigned to 2nd Marine Division and served as the Sergeant Major 8th Marines and Regimental Combat Team 8 during Operation Iraqi Freedom from November 2004 to May 2006.

In June 9, 2006 he assumed his duties as Sergeant Major, 2d Marine Division and Multi-National Force West-Iraq, from February 2007 to February 2008. During March 2008, he was transferred to Norfolk, Va., where he assumed his duties as the Command Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Joint Forces Command, from April 2008 to August 2011. On Oct. 1, 2011, he was appointed as the 2nd Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff.

His personal awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star w/Combat V and one gold star, Purple Heart, Navy Commendation Medal with one gold star, Navy Achievement Medal with 2 gold stars, and the Combat Action Ribbon. He is married to the former Lisa Lynn Contway of Libby, Mont.