Retired Command Sergeant Major Darrin J. Bohn served as the Command Senior Enlisted Leader, United States Africa Command, Stuttgart, Germany.

Command Sergeant Major Bohn was born in Saginaw, Michigan in 1963. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on April 14, 1982 as an Infantryman.

Prior to his arrival at U.S. Africa Command, his career has taken him to Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Camp Greaves, Korea; Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia; Vicenza, Italy; Vilseck, Germany; Fort Benning, Georgia and Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

He has held every leadership position from Team Leader to Command Sergeant Major. His assignments include 1st Battalion 506th Infantry Regiment and 3rd Battalion 502nd Infantry Regiment, Fort Campbell, Kentucky; 1st Battalion 9th Infantry Regiment, Camp Greaves, Korea; two assignments with 1st Ranger Battalion, Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia; 1st Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, Vicenza, Italy and 2nd Battalion 2nd Infantry Regiment, Vilseck Germany; 199th Infantry Brigade, Fort Benning, Georgia, Command Sergeant Major, International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) – Joint Command, Kabul, Afghanistan and Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

His military education includes Advanced Infantry Training, Airborne School, Ranger School, Air Assault School, Jumpmaster School, and the Special Operations Training Course. He has completed all of the Noncommissioned Officer courses and is a graduate of the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy.

His military awards and decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal for valor, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal with Arrowhead, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Bosnia, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq campaign medals and the Presidential Unit Citation for his unit’s actions in Fallujah, Iraq in November 2004. Command Sgt. Maj. Bohn has earned the Master Parachutist Badge with combat jump Bronze Service Star, Air Assault Badge, Ranger Tab, Expert Infantryman Badge, Combat Infantryman Badge 2nd award.