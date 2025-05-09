Retired Lt. Gen. Andrew E. Busch served as the Director of the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA.) He was responsible for leading the Defense Department’s only combat support agency specializing in logistics. The agency provides the military services with a wide range of consumable items such as food, fuel, uniforms and medical supplies, as well as the majority of the spare parts used in repairing and maintaining military equipment. In addition, DLA manages the reutilization of military equipment, provides a variety of logistics information products, as well as document automation and production services. DLA has a workforce of over 24,000 located in 48 states and 28 countries.

General Busch earned his commission in 1979 as a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is a logistician with a core background in fighter aircraft maintenance. As an aircraft maintenance officer, he served in a variety of sortie production roles and commanded three maintenance squadrons and a maintenance wing. He also has experience in supply, transportation and acquisition issues at the wholesale logistics level. Prior to his current assignment, he was Vice Commander, Air Force Materiel Command.

General Busch is Level III certified in life cycle logistics and Level II certified in program management. He is a designated Joint Qualified Officer.

EDUCATION

1979 Bachelor of Science degree, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo.

1981 Master of Public Administration degree, Golden Gate University

1985 Squadron Officer School, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

1990 Master of Science degree in logistics management, Air Force Institute of Technology, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

1995 Master of Science degree in national resource strategy, Industrial College of the Armed Forces, Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, District of Columbia

2005 Leadership for a Democratic Society, Federal Executive Institute, Charlottesville, Va.



ASSIGNMENTS

1. August 1979 - December 1979, student, Aircraft Maintenance Officers Course, Chanute AFB, Ill.

2. December 1979 - January 1983, F-4D and F-16A/B aircraft maintenance officer, 474th Tactical Fighter Wing, Nellis AFB, Nev.

3. January 1983 - June 1986, assistant professor of aerospace studies and recruiting officer, AFROTC Detachment 400, Michigan Technological University, Houghton, Mich.

4. June 1986 - May 1989, F-117 maintenance supervisor, 4450th Tactical Group, Tonopah Test Range, Nev.

5. May 1989 - October 1990, student, Air Force Institute of Technology, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

6. October 1990 - August 1993, Commander, 432nd Component Repair Squadron and 432nd Maintenance Squadron; and Chief of Maintenance, 13th Fighter Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan

7. August 1993 - July 1994, Commander, 3rd Equipment Maintenance Squadron, Elmendorf AFB, Alaska

8. July 1994 - June 1995, student, Industrial College of the Armed Forces, Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, District of Columbia

9. June 1995 - January 1998, Chief, Weapons System Readiness Teams, and executive officer, Materiel Management, Headquarters Defense Logistics Agency, Fort Belvoir, Va.

10. January 1998 - March 2000, Deputy Director for Logistics Management and Director for Workload Transfer, Ogden Air Logistics Center, Hill AFB, Utah

11. March 2000 - June 2002, Chief, Propulsion Management Division, and Chief, Engine Production Division, Oklahoma City ALC, Tinker AFB, Okla.

12. June 2002 - August 2005, Deputy Director for Logistics Operations, Directorate of Logistics and Sustainment, Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

13. August 2005 - June 2007, Commander, 402nd Maintenance Wing, Warner Robins ALC, Robins AFB, Ga.

14. June 2007 - June 2009, Commander, Defense Supply Center Richmond, Richmond, Va.

15. July 2009 - July 2012, Commander, Ogden Air Logistics Center, Hill AFB, Utah

16. July 2012 - December 2015, Vice Commander, Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

17. December 2014 - Present, Director, Defense Logistics Agency, Fort Belvoir, Va.



SUMMARY OF JOINT ASSIGNMENTS

1. June 1995 - January 1998, Chief, Weapons System Readiness Teams, and executive officer, Materiel Management, Headquarters Defense Logistics Agency, Fort Belvoir, Va., as a lieutenant colonel

2. June 2007 - June 2009, Commander, Defense Supply Center Richmond, Richmond, Va., as a brigadier general

3. December 2014 - Present, Director, Defense Logistics Agency, Fort Belvoir, Va., as a lieutenant general



MAJOR AWARDS AND DECORATIONS

Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster

Defense Superior Service Medal

Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster

Defense Meritorious Service Medal

Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters

Air Force Commendation Medal

Joint Meritorious Unit Award with oak leaf cluster

EFFECTIVE DATES OF PROMOTION

Second Lieutenant May 30, 1979

First Lieutenant May 30, 1981

Captain May 30, 1983

Major June 1, 1990

Lieutenant Colonel March 1, 1994

Colonel Feb. 1, 2000

Brigadier General June 22, 2006

Major General Aug. 2, 2009

Lieutenant General July 20, 2012