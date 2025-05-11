Retired Master Chief Steven W. Cantrell served the duties of the 12th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard on May 22, 2014. As the former Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Commandant, Master Chief Cantrell advised him on enlisted workforce policies, advocated for military benefits and entitlements, was the senior enlisted mentor, and acted as the sounding board for select enlisted administrative actions. Master Chief Cantrell also devoted time traveling throughout the Coast Guard, observing training and communicating with Coast Guardsmen and their families.

At the time of his selection as the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, Master Chief Cantrell was the Atlantic Area Command Master Chief in Portsmouth, VA. Previous assignments include Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard. Master Chief Cantrell’s other shore assignments include: Command Master Chief of the Eighth Coast Guard District, New Orleans, LA; Officer in Charge, Station Panama City Beach, FL; Command Master Chief of the First Coast Guard District, Boston, MA; Officer in Charge, Station Wrightsville Beach, NC; Officer in Charge, Station Alexandria Bay, NY; Officer in Charge, Station Harbor Beach, MI; and Operations Petty Officer, Station Barnegat Light, NJ. Master Chief Cantrell’s afloat assignments include: Officer in Charge, Coast Guard Cutters RIDLEY and POINT WELLS, Montauk, NY; Executive Petty Officer, Coast Guard Cutter POINT CAMDEN, Santa Barbara, CA; Coast Guard Cutter CONFIDENCE, Port Canaveral, FL; Coast Guard Cutter PATOKA, Greenville, MS; and Coast Guard Cutter RAMBLER, Charleston, SC.

Master Chief Cantrell's awards include the Legion of Merit, two Meritorious Service Medals, one Coast Guard Commendation Medal with an operational distinguishing device, seven Coast Guard Achievement Medals with an operational distinguishing device, and numerous other personal and service awards. He has earned a permanent Cutterman insignia, Coxswain insignia, Boat Forces Operations insignia, Command Afloat and Ashore devices, and a Command Master Chief (Gold Badge) insignia.

Master Chief Cantrell holds both a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Master of Science Degree in Business Administration. He is also a graduate of Class 45 of the Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Academy, the National Defense University’s Keystone Command Senior Enlisted Course, and numerous other service-related schools.