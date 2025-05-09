Retired Chief Master Sgt. Matthew M. Caruso served as the command senior enlisted leader, U.S. Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. As the command senior enlisted leader, he was the principal advisor to the combatant commander for all matters concerning joint force integration, career development, utilization and sustainment of the enlisted corps. USTRANSCOM, a command of more than 150,000 personnel, is the single manager for global air, land and sea transportation for the Department of Defense.

Chief Caruso is originally from Brooklyn, New York and entered the Air Force in October 1987. He is a chief enlisted aircrew member with more than 5,000 hours as a flight engineer in the MC-130P/W, C-5A/B, and C-130E/H aircraft. Chief Caruso has deployed extensively in support of numerous combat and humanitarian operations serving in joint organizations.

EDUCATION

1989 Noncommissioned Officer Preparatory Course, Bitburg Air Base, Germany

2001 Community College of the Air Force Associates Degree Aviation Operations

2001 Community College of the Air Force Associates Degree Maintenance Technology

2003 Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Tyndall AFB, Fla.

2004 Embry Riddle Bachelor of Science in Professional Aeronautics, Cum Laude

2005 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy Course In-Residence, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

2007 Joint Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Military Education, Correspondence

2008 Joint Special Operations Planning Course, Special Operations Air University

2008 Special Operations Liaison Element Course, Special Operations Air University

2009 Chief’s Leadership Course, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

2010 Leadership Enhancement Program, Center for Creative Leadership, North Carolina

2011 AFSO 21 Senior Leadership Course, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn.

2011 Gettysburg Leadership Experience, Gettysburg College, Pa.

2011 Enterprise Management Seminar, Darden School of Business, University of Virginia

2012 Keystone Course, National Defense University, Washington, D.C.

2012 Masters of Business Administration, Military Operations, Trident University, Calif.

2015 Summit Course, Joint Special Operations University, MacDill AFB, Fla.

ASSIGNMENTS

1. March 1988-March 1991, jet engine mechanic, 36th Component Repair Squadron, Bitburg Air Base, Germany

2. April 1991-June 1992, jet engine mechanic, 57th Component Repair Squadron, Nellis AFB, Nev.

3. July 1992-June 1996, C-5A/B instructor flight engineer, 9th Airlift Squadron, Dover AFB, Del.

4. July 1996-February 1998, C-130E/H flight engineer, 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan

5. March 1998-February 2002, chief, evaluator flight engineer, 517th Airlift Squadron, Elmendorf AFB, Alaska

6. February 2002-July 2004, first sergeant/evaluator flight engineer, 9th Special Operations Squadron, Eglin AFB, Fla.

7. March 2004-May 2004, deployed first sergeant/MC-130P flight engineer, OEF/HOA

8. August 2004-May 2005, group evaluator flight engineer, 352nd Special Operations Group, RAF Mildenhall, UK.

9. January 2005-March 2005, Deployed Operations superintendent, OEF/OIF

10. May 2005-March 2006, first sergeant, 67th Special Operations Squadron, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England

11. April 2006-July 2007, squadron superintendent, 67th Special Operations Squadron, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, UK.

12. July 2007-January 2010, command functional manager, HQ AF Special Operations Command, Hurlburt Fld, Fla.

13. March 2009-July 2009, Special Operations Liaison Element, Combined Air Operations Center, Al Udeid AB, Qatar

14. January 2010-December 2010, group superintendent, 27th Special Operations Group, Cannon AFB, N.M.

15. December 2010-May 2012, command chief master sergeant, 27th Special Operations Wing, Cannon AFB, N.M.

16. July 12-June 13, command senior enlisted leader Combined Joint Special Operations Air Component-Afghanistan

17. August 13-April 14, command senior enlisted leader, Special Operations Command Korea, Yongsan, Korea.

18. Apr 14 – May 16, command chief, Air Force Special Operations Command, Hurlburt Field, Fla.

19. May 16 – Present, command senior enlisted leader, USTRANSCOM.

MAJOR AWARDS AND DECORATIONS

Legion of Merit

Bronze Star Medal

Defense Meritorious Service Medal

Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters

Air Medal with two oak leaf clusters

Aerial Achievement Medal with three oak leaf clusters

Joint Service Commendation Medal

AF Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters

AF Achievement Medal with three oak leaf clusters

Combat Readiness Medal with six oak leaf clusters

Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal with five devices

Southwest Asia Service Medal with one device

Iraq Campaign Medal with one device

Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two devices

Korean Service Medal

OTHER ACHIEVEMENTS

1998 Distinguished Graduate, C-130 Initial Qualification

2003 Distinguished Graduate, Noncommissioned Officer Academy

2005 Distinguished Graduate, Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy

1999 517th Airlift Squadron and 3rd Operations Group, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

2000 11th Air Force, Henry “Red” Erwin Award winner, Noncommissioned Officer category

2002 9th Special Operations Squadron, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

2003 9th Special Operations Squadron and 16th Operations Group, Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

2005 67th Special Operations Squadron Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

DATES OF RANK

Chief Master Sergeant Oct. 1, 2009

(Current as of May 10, 2016)