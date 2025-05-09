Retired Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel is the former Chief of the National Guard Bureau. As Chief, he ensured the 453,000 Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airman are accessible, capable and ready to protect the homeland and to provide combat forces to the Army and the Air Force.

Prior to his current assignment, General Lengyel served as the Vice Chief, National Guard Bureau.

General Lengyel was commissioned in 1981 through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at University of North Texas. He served in various operational and staff assignments, primarily as an F-16 Instructor Pilot and Weapons Officer. His experience in the F-16 includes tours in Air Combat Command, Pacific Air Forces, United States Air Forces in Europe and the Texas Air National Guard. He has commanded a fighter squadron, operations group, air expeditionary group and the Air National Guard Readiness Center. General Lengyel is a command pilot with more than 3,000 flying hours primarily in the F-16. Additionally, General Lengyel served as the Senior United States Defense Official; Chief, Office of Military Cooperation; and Defense Attaché, Cairo, United States Central Command, Cairo, Egypt.

EDUCATION

1981 Bachelor's degree in chemistry, University of North Texas, Denton

1984 Squadron Officer School, Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala.

1988 Fighter Weapons Instructor Course, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. 1994 Air Command and Staff College, by seminar

2001 Air War College, by correspondence

2008 Fellow, National Security Management Course, Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, Syracuse University, N.Y.

2009 Fellow, Capstone General and Flag Officer Course, National Defense University, Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C.

2010 Combined Force Air Component Commander Course, Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala.

2010 Fellow, Program for Senior Executives in National and International Security, John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass.

2011 Master of Business Administration, University of Tennessee, Knoxville

2015 Leadership at the Peak, Center for Creative Leadership, Colorado Springs, Colo.

2016 Fellow, Pinnacle, National Defense University, Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C.

2016 Fellow, General and Flag Officers Homeland Security Executive Seminar, John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass.

ASSIGNMENTS

1. March 1982 - March, 1983, Student, undergraduate pilot training, Laughlin AFB, Texas

2. March 1983 - May 1983, Student, fighter lead-in training, Holloman AFB, N.M.

3. May 1983 - January 1984, Student, F-16 upgrade training, MacDill AFB, Fla.

4. January 1984 - April 1986, Instructor Pilot, Nellis AFB, Nev.

5. April 1986 - April 1987, Instructor Pilot Flight Examiner, Kunsan Air Base, South Korea

6. April 1987 - June 1987, F-16C conversion training, Luke AFB, Ariz.

7. June 1987 - September 1991, Instructor Pilot, and Chief of Weapons, 512th Tactical Fighter Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany

8. September 1991 - September 1995, Instructor Pilot Flight Examiner and Weapons Officer, 182nd Fighter Squadron, Texas Air National Guard, Kelly AFB, Texas

9. September 1996 - June 1997, Commander, 149th Operations Support Flight, 149th Operations Group, Kelly AFB, Texas

10. June 1997 - October 1998, Operations Officer, 182nd Fighter Squadron, Kelly AFB, Texas

11. October 1998 - October 1999, Commander, 182nd Fighter Squadron, Kelly AFB, Texas

12. October 1999 - February 2002, Commander, 149th Operations Group, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas

13. February 2002 - June 2004, Vice Commander, 149th Fighter Wing, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas

14. June 2004 - September 2004, Commander, 455th Expeditionary Operations Group, Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan

15. September 2004 - September 2006, Air National Guard Advisor to Commander, United States Air Force in Europe

16. September 2006 - September 2008, Commander, Air National Guard Readiness Center, Andrews AFB, Md.

17. September 2008 - June, 2009, Deputy Director, Air National Guard, Arlington, Va., and Commander, Air National Guard Readiness Center, Andrews AFB, Md.

18. June 2009 - July 2010, Military Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Plans and Programs, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Washington, D.C.

19. July 2010 - June 2011, Vice Commander, 1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern), Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla.

20. June 2011 - August 2012, Senior U.S. Defense Official; Chief, Office of Military Cooperation and Defense Attaché, Cairo, U.S. Central Command, Cairo, Egypt

21. August 2012 - August 2016, Vice Chief, National Guard Bureau, Washington, D.C.

22. August 2016 – present, Chief, National Guard Bureau, Washington, D.C.

SUMMARY OF JOINT ASSIGNMENTS

1. June 2011 - August 2012, Senior United States Defense Official; Chief, Office of Military Cooperation and Defense Attaché, Cairo, U.S. Central Command, Cairo Egypt, as a Major General

2. August 2012 - August 2016, Vice Chief, National Guard Bureau, Washington, District of Columbia, as a Lieutenant General

3. August 2016 - present, Chief, National Guard Bureau, Washington, District of Columbia, as a General

FLIGHT INFORMATION

Rating: command pilot

Flight hours: more than 3,000

Aircraft flown: T-37, T-38 and F-16

MAJOR AWARDS AND DECORATIONS

Defense Distinguished Service Medal

Defense Superior Service Medal

Legion of Merit with two oak leaf clusters

Bronze Star Medal

Air Force Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster

Air Force Air Medal

Aerial Achievement Medal

Air Force Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters

Joint Service Achievement Medal

Air Force Achievement Medal

Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with one oak leaf cluster

Combat Readiness Medal with three oak leaf clusters

National Defense Service Medal with bronze star

Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Korean Defense Service Medal

Air Force Overseas Ribbon (Short)

Air Force Overseas Ribbon (Long) with oak leaf cluster

Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon (with seven oak leaf clusters

Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with gold border

Armed Forces Reserve Medal (with 1 Silver Hourglass)

Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon with bronze star

Air Force Training Ribbon

OTHER ACHIEVEMENTS

1983 Distinguished graduate, undergraduate pilot training

2009 Maj. Gen. I.G. Brown Command Excellence Award

Multiple civilian pilot ratings, including Airline Transport Pilot

EFFECTIVE DATES OF PROMOTION

Second Lieutenant Dec. 21, 1981

First Lieutenant Dec. 21, 1983

Captain Dec. 21, 1985

Major Dec. 13, 1994

Lieutenant Colonel Dec. 23, 1998

Colonel Sept. 18, 2002

Brigadier General Sept. 26, 2008

Major General April 1, 2011

Lieutenant General Aug. 18, 2012

General Aug. 3, 2016

(Current as of August 2016)