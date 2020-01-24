News   Reform

Addressing China Threats Requires Unity of U.S., World Effort, Esper Says

Jan. 24, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

The National Defense Strategy identifies China and Russia as competitors of the United States in the so-called great power competition.

Unfortunately, the Chinese government has used its diplomatic, military and economic power to expand its bad behavior, rather than abiding by international rules and norms."
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper focused attention on the threats posed by China and efforts by the Defense Department to counter those threats in a speech today at the Center for Strategic and International Studies' Global Security Forum in Washington.

 "Unfortunately, the Chinese government has used its diplomatic, military and economic power to expand its bad behavior, rather than abiding by international rules and norms," he said.

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper speaks at a lectern on a stage; people sit in the audience.
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper speaks at a lectern on a stage; people sit in the audience.
Keynote Address
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper provides the keynote address during a security forum at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, Jan. 24, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: David Vergun, DOD
VIRIN: 200124-D-UB488-002

China continues to weaponize space, as demonstrated by its development of directed-energy weapons and satellite jammers, he said. 

To counter that effort, DOD has created its newest service, the Space Force, he said. "Much like NASA was a breeding ground for a wide array of high-tech breakthroughs, we believe the Space Force will be an incubator for a whole new generation of technologies," Esper said.

The department is also developing hypersonic weapons and defense against those weapons, he said. In partnership with industry, DOD is also working on artificial intelligence, long-range precision fires and a 5G network.

The secretary then touched on China's human rights violations against their own people.

"As we speak, the Communist Party of China is using artificial intelligence to repress Muslim minority communities and pro-democracy protestors," he said. "The party has constructed a 21st century surveillance state with unprecedented abilities to censor speech and infringe upon basic human rights. Now, it is exporting its facial recognition software and systems abroad." 

The secretary also spoke about China's economic piracy.

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper speaks and a woman engage in a discussion before a group of people.
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper speaks and a woman engage in a discussion before a group of people.
Esper Discussion
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper and moderator Kathleen Hicks, senior vice president, Henry A. Kissinger Chair, and director of the International Security Program at CSIS, discuss China’s malevolent behavior at the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Global Security Forum in Washington, Jan. 24, 2020..
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: David Vergun, DOD
VIRIN: 200124-D-UB488-003C

Beijing is combining direct state investment, forced technology transfer, and intellectual property theft to narrow the gap between U.S. and Chinese equipment, systems and capabilities, he said.

Esper said  the manner in which China has acquired much of this technology is also troubling. "Beijing is determined to exploit American intellectual property and know-how at any cost," he said.

Since 2018, the Justice Department has filed charges against Chinese nationals and entities in at least seven separate economic espionage cases, including a conspiracy to steal trade secrets from a major U.S. semiconductor maker. Over the same time period, the department has secured convictions and guilty pleas in at least six China-related espionage cases, Esper said.

These examples just scratch the surface, he noted. In recent years, Chinese hackers have besieged the department and its industry partners. American universities and colleges have also become prime targets for Chinese exploitation.

Despite widespread world outrage, Beijing shows few signs of changing its ways, Esper said. The government recently passed new legislation that tightens its grip over any data that flows across its networks, including access to the confidential information of U.S. corporations. President Xi Jinping's elevation of the "Military-Civil Fusion Strategy" to a national level puts our exports for peaceful, civilian use at risk of transfer to the People's Liberation Army, he said.  

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper speaks from behind a podium.
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper speaks from behind a podium.
Security Speech
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper provides the keynote address on “Maintaining the U.S. National Security Innovation Base” at the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Global Security Forum in Washington, Jan. 24, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: David Vergun, DOD
VIRIN: 200124-D-UB488-001

"Addressing these threats requires us to unite the nation around our competition with China," Esper said. "Our success is contingent upon a cohesive approach across public and private sectors. For the department, this means overhauling our policies and reshaping the culture within the department; between the department and industry; and among our allies and partners around the world."

The secretary then made the case that the department is taking aggressive reform steps to free up time, money and manpower. That reform includes developing stronger relationships with industry to expand the department's competitive edge. It also includes the elimination of a risk-averse culture within the department that's not conducive to experimentation and new ideas.

Related Video: Esper Discusses Governance of Emerging Technologies
reform Esper Defense Secretary China

Explore

While an estimated 100 million people will tune in to watch the Super Bowl Feb. 2, the North American Aerospace Defense Command will have their eyes not on the field, but above it.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The Defense Department is working with other government agencies in responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
The commanders of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Southern Command shared challenges within their areas of responsibility during a Senate hearing focused on the fiscal year 2021 defense funding request.
Military-to-military contacts are crucial to maintaining peace and stability throughout the world, and the relationships fostered as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program support that principle.
More than 20,000 employees involved in Defense Department security cooperation activities will be able to attain professional status through training and credentialing.
Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said it's important that the Defense Department speed up reforms and modernization.
The age of the transportation fleet poses a readiness concern and purchasing used ships could be the solution to the problem, the commander of U.S. Transportation Command said.
A review shows most special operators maintain the highest standards of conduct, but recommends strengthening leadership at all levels, the commander of U.S. Special Operations Command said.
The U.S. continues to strengthen its alliance with South Korea while asking partners to share the costs of countering the security threat posed by North Korea.

I want to find...