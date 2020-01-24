News   Reform

DOD Official Says 34 Service Members Injured by Iranian Blast

Jan. 24, 2020 | BY Terri Moon Cronk , DOD News

The number of U.S. service members injured with traumatic brain injuries totals 34 after a Jan. 8 attack when Iran shot missiles into Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, the Defense Department's chief spokesperson said today. 

Man stands behind podium and speaks into microphone.
Man stands behind podium and speaks into microphone.
Press Conference
Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Rath Hoffman holds a news conference at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 24, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Dylan C. Overbay
VIRIN: 200124-D-JH334-0093

During an update to the Pentagon press corps, Jonathan Rath Hoffman said Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper directed the acting under secretary for personnel and readiness to begin work with the Joint Staff to report accidents and injuries, while keeping information transparent and informing the public. 

Of the 34 service members who were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries — which in some cases are concussions — eight were transported to the United States for medical care and nine remain hospitalized in Germany where they are still undergoing evaluation and treatment. Seventeen service members have returned to duty in Iraq, he added.

A soldier uses a bulldozer to push a pile of metal construction debris.
A soldier uses a bulldozer to push a pile of metal construction debris.
Debris Removal
Soldiers from the 206th Engineer Battalion, airmen and civilian contractors remove debris after an Iranian missile attack at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Jan. 13, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Spc. Derek Mustard
VIRIN: 200113-A-DS044-1883

Arriving stateside this morning, the eight transported service members will continue to receive medical care at either Walter Reed National Military Medical Center or their home bases, Hoffman said.

Eligibility for purple hearts will be up to the services, he noted. 

Hoffman said DOD will also review its processes for tracking and reporting injuries in addition to service members wounded in action. 

Man stands behind podium and speaks into microphone.
Man stands behind podium and speaks into microphone.
Press Conference
Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Rath Hoffman holds a news conference at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 24, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Dylan C. Overbay
VIRIN: 200124-D-JH334-0054

"The goal is to be as transparent and accurate as possible to provide the American people with the best information about the tremendous sacrifices our warfighters make" and to offer best medical practices to service members who suffered injury, he said.

DOD will have an update on the review in the future, Hoffman added.

National Defense Strategy

Turning to the National Defense Strategy and shifting troop presence from one part of the world to another, Hoffman said part of DOD's defense review and force posture review is to see what types and numbers of forces DOD needs for the Indo-Pacific region for the fiscal year 2021 budget.

"A goal is to move forces to the Indo-Pacific region to counter China and regional flare-ups. We can do multiple things at once," Hoffman said of world troop presence. 

Related News: DOD Commends Commanders' Actions in Missile Attack
reform iraq

Explore

While an estimated 100 million people will tune in to watch the Super Bowl Feb. 2, the North American Aerospace Defense Command will have their eyes not on the field, but above it.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The Defense Department is working with other government agencies in responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
The commanders of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Southern Command shared challenges within their areas of responsibility during a Senate hearing focused on the fiscal year 2021 defense funding request.
Military-to-military contacts are crucial to maintaining peace and stability throughout the world, and the relationships fostered as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program support that principle.
More than 20,000 employees involved in Defense Department security cooperation activities will be able to attain professional status through training and credentialing.
Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said it's important that the Defense Department speed up reforms and modernization.
The age of the transportation fleet poses a readiness concern and purchasing used ships could be the solution to the problem, the commander of U.S. Transportation Command said.
A review shows most special operators maintain the highest standards of conduct, but recommends strengthening leadership at all levels, the commander of U.S. Special Operations Command said.
The U.S. continues to strengthen its alliance with South Korea while asking partners to share the costs of countering the security threat posed by North Korea.

I want to find...