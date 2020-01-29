News   Reform

Vice Chairman Says Pace Needs to Quicken on DOD Reform

Jan. 29, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

While the Defense Department is modernizing and undergoing needed reform and improving readiness, adversaries are moving even more quickly in those areas, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. 

Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten said if the department doesn't speed up its efforts, a time could come when adversaries overtake the United States and erode its deterrence advantage.

Man in uniform talks to people whose backs are to the camera.
Man in uniform talks to people whose backs are to the camera.
Hyten Meeting
Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks to industry representatives before his speech at an Air Force Association’s breakfast in Washington, Jan. 29, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: David Vergun, DOD
VIRIN: 200129-D-UB488-001


Hyten, who spoke today at an Air Force Association breakfast in Washington, provided some examples of areas where speed matters greatly.

Although the U.S. Space Force has officially become the sixth branch of the military, a lot of hard work still needs to be done very quickly this year, he said.

Space Force now has around 16,000 people. That number will grow, Hyten said, though it remains to be seen which personnel from the other branches, including the National Guard, will be added.

Also needing to be identified is how DOD's funding pie is divided and what portion will be allotted to the Space Force, he said. Lawmakers, who have been very supportive, will be especially eager to hear progress being made in those areas, the vice chairman said.

The important thing to note, he said, is that the space domain will be increasingly significant to national security and the creation of the Space Force was the right thing to do.

Jet refuels from tanker.
Jet refuels from tanker.
Aircraft Refuel
Two F-15C Eagles from the 67th Fighter Squadron refuel with a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during Exercise WestPac Rumrunner, Jan. 10, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Seefeldt
VIRIN: 201010-F-VT057-1010


The other domains — cyber, air, land and sea — are also important, the general said, noting that the Air Force has spearheaded creation of the Joint All-Domain Command and Control program.

Data is critical to linking sensor to shooter in all domains across the joint force, Hyten said. Thus, a crucial part of the new all-domain program's efforts will be integrating all of the services' data, which requires that the data be accessible, available, standardized and optimally structured.

"If you have all of the data, then artificial intelligence is actually possible," Hyten said. "If you don't have the data, artificial intelligence is not possible. If we get the data piece right, then everything will move forward."

Another topic that needs speedy reform is software development, Hyten said. "We don't do software well in the Department of Defense," he acknowledged, "but we have to."

Man in uniform speaks into microphone.
Man in uniform speaks into microphone.
Hyten Meeting
Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks at an Air Force Association’s breakfast in Washington, Jan. 29, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: David Vergun, DOD
VIRIN: 200129-D-UB488-002


Hyten said he has visited software development companies in Silicon Valley and elsewhere over the years. "I was stunned by two things," he said. "Stunned at the amazing talent that leads the world and that is better than anyone in the world at developing software applications and tools, and how completely different it was [from] how we build software in the Department of Defense."

The department needs to quickly learn how to develop software like the successful civilian developers do it, he said. "That means we're going to have to change the processes of how we do that," he added.

A special area that needs reform is classification, the vice chairman said, noting that too many things are classified that don't need to be.

Hyten said DOD will look at ways to make more information unclassified to enable sharing important information with industry, allies and partners.

DOD is a risk-averse organization that must learn to make speedier decisions and actions where calculated risk is deemed prudent, Hyten said, and people who do take calculated risks must not be punished when failure results.

Hyten reform vice chairman

Explore

While an estimated 100 million people will tune in to watch the Super Bowl Feb. 2, the North American Aerospace Defense Command will have their eyes not on the field, but above it.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The Defense Department is working with other government agencies in responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
The commanders of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Southern Command shared challenges within their areas of responsibility during a Senate hearing focused on the fiscal year 2021 defense funding request.
Military-to-military contacts are crucial to maintaining peace and stability throughout the world, and the relationships fostered as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program support that principle.
More than 20,000 employees involved in Defense Department security cooperation activities will be able to attain professional status through training and credentialing.
The age of the transportation fleet poses a readiness concern and purchasing used ships could be the solution to the problem, the commander of U.S. Transportation Command said.
A review shows most special operators maintain the highest standards of conduct, but recommends strengthening leadership at all levels, the commander of U.S. Special Operations Command said.
The U.S. continues to strengthen its alliance with South Korea while asking partners to share the costs of countering the security threat posed by North Korea.
Baseball fans at the Pentagon got a close-up look at Major League Baseball’s Commissioner’s Trophy during the latest stop on the 2019 World Series Champion Washington Nationals’ tour with the sport’s highest award.

I want to find...