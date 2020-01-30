News   Partnerships

National Guard Builds Relations, Capacity With Nations Around the Globe

Jan. 30, 2020 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

Military-to-military contacts are crucial to maintaining peace and stability throughout the world as part of the National Defense Strategy, and a gathering in Washington put that notion to work.

The meeting — at the home of Army Lt. Gen. Daniel and Kelly Hokanson — is an outgrowth of the National Guard's State Partnership Program. Hokanson is the director of the Army National Guard.

A group of men and women pose for a photograph in front of a house.
A group of men and women pose for a photograph in front of a house.
Guard Snapshot
Bangladeshi officials and Oregon National Guardsmen gather at the home of Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson — center, with his wife, Kelly -- to strengthen military-to-military ties forged under the Guard’s State Partnership Program, Jan. 28, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: National Guard Bureau
VIRIN: 200128-Z-FH778-100C

''[The National Guard] has 84 partnerships,'' Hokanson said during an interview before the gathering. A state's National Guard is partnered with a foreign military — in this case, Oregon with Bangladesh — and the two establish a relationship that fosters understanding. Oregon and Bangladesh partnered in 2008; Oregon also partners with Vietnam.

This year, the Oregon Guard will have around 15 events in Bangladesh. Bangladeshi personnel will also travel to Oregon to participate in events. The gathering at the general's home was a chance for Bangladeshi Ambassador Mohammad Ziauddin, the Bangladeshi defense attache and a Bangladeshi student at the National Defense University to meet with U.S. defense personnel to see the value of the partnership. 

Soldier stands in front of a class and points to a splint on the arm of a man.
Soldier stands in front of a class and points to a splint on the arm of a man.
Splint Demonstration
Army Staff Sgt. Tyson Pardun of the Oregon Army National Guard demonstrates a basic splint to a Bangladeshi military platoon during Exercise Shanti Doot-3 in Bangladesh, March 15, 2012.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Master Sgt. Jon Dyer, Oregon Military Department
VIRIN: 120315-F-ZZ999-033

Bangladesh is a poor country at the head of the Bay of Bengal. It is a moderate Islamic nation about the size of Iowa and has a population half that of the United States — about 160 million.

The State Partnership Program grew out of the Partnership for Peace formed in the years after the fall of the Soviet Union, Hokanson said. At that time, it was a Euro-centric initiative designed to coach former communist nations in the ways the military works in a democracy. Seventeen of those nations are now members of the North Atlantic Alliance. The program expanded, and it now includes all geographic combatant commands. Bangladesh is in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s area of operations. The Guard from all 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia participate.

When Oregon partnered with Bangladesh, the first question was what Bangladesh wanted help with, said Air Force Brig. Gen. Mark Crosby, Oregon’s assistant adjutant general. ''They said, 'Well, we want help with seaport security and airport security,'' Crosby said. 

Soldiers speak in a tent.
Soldiers speak in a tent.
Relationship Building
Army Sgt. Aaron Stiner of the Oregon Army National Guard, left, leads a discussion with members of the Bangladesh military as they tour the Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., Sept. 27, 2017.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Master Sgt. John Hugel, Oregon National Guard
VIRIN: 170927-Z-CH590-044

This illustrates another benefit of the National Guard in the partnership program, because in his civilian job, Crosby was the director of public safety and security for the Port of Portland and the city's airport. He was able to combine his military and civilian jobs to look at the port in Chittagong, Bangladesh, and the airport in the capital city of Dhaka and advise what the Bangladeshis needed most. He also was able to bring Bangladeshi military personnel to Oregon to see operations in Portland.

The same thing happens with other exercises. An Oregon Guard medical team that visited Bangladesh had members who were civilian doctors, nurses and administrators. They were able to quickly assess the Bangladeshi medical facilities and suggest improvements for disaster relief and humanitarian concerns, Crosby said.

The Bangladeshi military is also increasing the number of women in the ranks. The Oregon Guard sent women service members to the country to speak with leaders and troops.

The State Partnership Program is closely coordinated with the State Department and with the combatant command. Everything under the program is integral to the combatant commanders theater security cooperation plan, Hokanson said. 

Sailor and soldier talk at table.
Sailor and soldier talk at table.
191028-Z-YP317-0092
Army Lt. Col. Russell Gibson, an Oregon National Guardsman, works through simulated communication issues that would follow a major earthquake in Dhaka, Bangladesh, during the Bangladesh Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange hosted by the Bangladesh armed forces, Oct. 28, 2019.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Christopher L. Ingersoll, Oregon Military Department
VIRIN: 191028-Z-YP317-0092

Another benefit of the program comes from the nature of the National Guard itself. In many countries, the idea of an individual being a citizen-soldier is new. Guard personnel have experiences from their civilian lives that don’t go away when they put on the uniform. Guardsmen also are usually not as transient as active duty personnel. ''One of the great things is it's another avenue of communication,'' Hokanson said. ''Mark's been doing this since 2008. So, he's a familiar face. … He's got … a decade-long relationship with these people, where they're extremely familiar. They can actually provide, you know, a level of access you may not get otherwise because they're familiar with us.''

Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, Oregon's adjutant general, has a Guardsman in the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka, but the expense of the program is really quite small. ''The amazing part is [that] day-to-day, it's a very small number,'' he said. ''We've only got a couple [of] full-timers, and the person that has oversight of the program is a part-timer.''

He said the returns from the program are invaluable in terms of building relationships and building capacity with allies. ''We really do it on the cheap, and we get a lot done for a very small amount of money,'' Stencel said.

national guard partnerships

Explore

While an estimated 100 million people will tune in to watch the Super Bowl Feb. 2, the North American Aerospace Defense Command will have their eyes not on the field, but above it.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The Defense Department is working with other government agencies in responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
The commanders of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Southern Command shared challenges within their areas of responsibility during a Senate hearing focused on the fiscal year 2021 defense funding request.
More than 20,000 employees involved in Defense Department security cooperation activities will be able to attain professional status through training and credentialing.
Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said it's important that the Defense Department speed up reforms and modernization.
The age of the transportation fleet poses a readiness concern and purchasing used ships could be the solution to the problem, the commander of U.S. Transportation Command said.
A review shows most special operators maintain the highest standards of conduct, but recommends strengthening leadership at all levels, the commander of U.S. Special Operations Command said.
The U.S. continues to strengthen its alliance with South Korea while asking partners to share the costs of countering the security threat posed by North Korea.
Baseball fans at the Pentagon got a close-up look at Major League Baseball’s Commissioner’s Trophy during the latest stop on the 2019 World Series Champion Washington Nationals’ tour with the sport’s highest award.

I want to find...