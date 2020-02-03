News   Partnerships

Pentagon Spokesman Discusses Coronavirus Response Assistance

Feb. 3, 2020 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

The Defense Department is standing by to provide assistance to the Department of Health and Human Services to combat the coronavirus, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said today.

Hoffman said DOD is housing 198 people at March Air Reserve Base, California, and has identified housing support for up to 1,000 people at four bases who may need to be quarantined upon arrival from overseas travel, he said during a Pentagon news conference.

A man standing next to an American flag and in front of a Pentagon plaque speaks from a podium.
A man standing next to an American flag and in front of a Pentagon plaque speaks from a podium.
Pentagon Press Briefing
Jonathan Rath Hoffman, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, calls on a reporter during a briefing at the Pentagon, Feb. 3, 2020. Hoffman said the Defense Department is standing by to aid the Department of Health and Human Services in combating the coronavirus.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class James K. Lee
VIRIN: 200203-D-WA993-2175

The department is not involved with treatment or observation of those at the facility; Health and Human Services is doing that. ''DOD personnel will not be in direct contact with these individuals nor will these individuals have direct access to the bases beyond the housing,'' Hoffman said.

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper will speak with Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy, commander of the U.S. Northern Command, to ensure the general has what he needs to support the effort, Hoffman said.

The four bases where people could be housed if they are quarantined are: the 168th Regiment, Regional Training Institute in Fort Carson, Colorado; Travis Air Force Base, California; Lackland Air Force Base, Texas; and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California.

A man speaks from a podium.
A man speaks from a podium.
Hoffman Speaks
Jonathan Rath Hoffman, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, calls on a reporter during a briefing at the Pentagon, Feb. 3, 2020. Hoffman said the Defense Department is standing by to aid the Department of Health and Human Services in combating the coronavirus.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class James K. Lee
VIRIN: 200203-D-WA993-2177

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a public health emergency of international concern, and U.S. officials are closely monitoring the situation.

The State Department has raised its travel advisory recommendation to ''do not travel'' to China, the epicenter of the outbreak. On Jan. 23, the State Department ordered the departure of all non-emergency U.S. personnel and their families from the Chinese province of Wuhan.

Worldwide, more than 17,000 people have been infected by the virus and more than 350 have died from it; the vast majority of those infected are in China. Eleven people are infected in the United States. 

Related Video: Senior DOD Official Holds News Conference
Health coronavirus

