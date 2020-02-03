News   Lethality

Trump Administration Broadens Use of Landmines

Feb. 3, 2020 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

President Donald J. Trump's administration has expanded the ability of combatant commanders to use landmines in specific, exceptional incidents.

Previously, the only place that U.S. forces could employ landmines was on the Korean peninsula.

Trump made the decision to broaden the use of landmines as a result of a study commissioned by then-Defense Secretary James N. Mattis as part of the National Defense Strategy. "The National Defense Strategy talks about the return to great power competition," said Vic Mercado, acting assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans and capabilities. "When we look at great power competition, some things come to the fore. … We are the greatest military in the world, but that advantage is diminishing."

Mercado spoke to Pentagon reporters after White House officials announced the change.

Those studying the policy looked at it from a variety of positions: from capability gaps, risks to mission, risks to forces, political, military, technologic and diplomatic aspects. The study took about a year.

The new policy will allow combatant commanders — all four-star officers — to propose using landmines in exceptional circumstances, Mercado said. Any plan proposing the use of landmines off the Korean peninsula must be approved by the defense secretary.

The new generation of landmines also takes into account the U.S. emphasis on protecting innocent civilians. The new landmines are a significant departure from those deployed as recently as Desert Storm. These mines self-destruct or deactivate after a certain amount of time. This amount of time can be measured in hours or months. They do not stay in the ground threatening future generations.

Landmines today have the ability to self-destruct or self-deactivate to a very high degree of certainty. "The level of certainty is six in one million," Mercado said.

This technology allows the military to have the capability to use landmines and protect civilians, Mercado said. "We can do both," he said. "We can go back to giving our soldiers, Marines this capability, which may be decisive in a future conflict, and, at the same time, be absolutely committed to reducing and limiting civilian casualties."

Even the simple ability to use landmines could be an advantage to U.S. forces, Mercado said. The threat of the use would cause the adversary to have to take pause and say, 'Do I need to clear this field or not,'" he said. "That could give you that tactical and operational advantage."

Related News Release: Landmine Policy
Related Publication: DOD Policy on Landmines
lethality Trump president

Explore

The Defense Department has identified housing support for up to 1,000 individuals who may need to be quarantined after overseas travel due to the coronavirus, a senior DOD official said.
Marine Corps Capt. Raymond Murphy led the rescue and evacuation of wounded comrades while under heavy enemy fire during the Korean War — earning himself the Medal of Honor.
The service academies are boosting their sexual assault prevention programs in an effort to decrease sexual assaults.
The United States and Italy honored and deepened their long-standing defense relationship during talks between Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper and Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini.
By the end of September, the Defense Department will require at least some companies bidding on defense contracts to certify that they meet at least a basic level of cybersecurity standards.
Although the risk of contracting the new coronavirus virus is low, Centers for Disease Control officials said, they recommend getting an influenza vaccine and taking everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs.
While an estimated 100 million people watch the Super Bowl, the North American Aerospace Defense Command will have eyes not on the field, but high above it.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The Defense Department is working with other government agencies in responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
The commanders of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Southern Command shared challenges within their areas of responsibility during a Senate hearing focused on the fiscal year 2021 defense funding request.

I want to find...