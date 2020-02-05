News   Reform

Readiness, Safety Top Priorities of Navy, Marine Corps

Feb. 5, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

The readiness of sailors and Marines, along with ensuring their safety, is the premier concern of leadership of the two sea services, senior officials from both services said at a joint hearing of two House Armed Services Committee subcommittees.

Navy Vice Adm. Richard A. Brown, commander of Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, deputy commandant of the Marine Corps for aviation, testified today at a hearing of the seapower and projection forces and readiness subcommittees that focused on the Pacific region.

In response to lawmakers' questions on safety and accident concerns, Brown said commanders at all levels embrace the standards and responsibilities associated with safety.

Sailor moves through the dark.
Sailor moves through the dark.
McCampbell Training
Sailors from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 conduct helicopter vertical-board search-and-seizure training on the USS McCampbell in the South China Sea, June 25, 2019.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Tarleton
VIRIN: 190625-N-RF825-1145

"There is one unified standard for ensuring readiness," Brown said. "Our manning, training and equipping are unambiguous. We only deploy ships that have the required manning, are fully certified and have the necessary materiel readiness."

Brown said the Navy conducted a strategic readiness review and implemented safety compliance and risk-management measures. "We undertook measures to enhance the development, assessment and sustainment of proficiency," he said.

The Navy will also more effectively balance maintenance training with operations, he added.

Ships sail sea
Ships sail sea
USS America
The amphibious assault ship USS America and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force amphibious transport dock ship JS Kunisaki operate in the East China Sea, Jan. 13, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent E. Zline
VIRIN: 200113-N-RU810-1092

"While not declaring mission complete, over the last two years the pace of enhancements and their initial results are a cause for optimism," he said, referring to efforts to increase safety and reduce accidents.

Rudder said the Marine Corps is invested in providing transparency with regard to accidents, and that all of its findings would be provided to lawmakers, the public and families of those killed or injured in accidents.

The tempo of Marine Corps aviation operations around the globe has been high, Rudder noted, adding that this is not an excuse for accidents. In 2019, Marine Corps aviation executed 78 operations, were part of 88 major security cooperation events with partners and allies, and conducted 170 major exercises, he said.

Machine gunner fires into the night.
Machine gunner fires into the night.
Night Training
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tyler Marshall, a rifleman with 4th Marines, fires an M240G medium machine gun during low-light live-fire machine gun training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 11, 2019.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Harrison C. Rakhshani
VIRIN: 190312-M-SQ016-759

Today, more than 19,000 aviation Marines are forward-stationed and 17,000 are forward-deployed, totaling 19% of the active-duty force engaged in 60 countries. Forward-stationed means assigned to an overseas base, while forward-deployed means being assigned to a base in the United States, but being overseas.

"The Marine Corps is the nation's expeditionary force in readiness," Rudder said. "We are charged and expected to always be the most ready when the nation is least ready. This responsibility is at the very core and identity of Marines."

reform Navy Marine Corps

Explore

The rebuilding of the U.S. military, the creation of the U.S. Space Force and attacks on terrorists were among the topics President Donald J. Trump covered in his State of the Union address.
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper hosted Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett for a meeting at the Pentagon.
President Donald J. Trump's administration has expanded the ability of combatant commanders to use landmines in specific, exceptional incidents.
The Defense Department has identified housing support for up to 1,000 individuals who may need to be quarantined after overseas travel due to the coronavirus, a senior DOD official said.
Marine Corps Capt. Raymond Murphy led the rescue and evacuation of wounded comrades while under heavy enemy fire during the Korean War — earning himself the Medal of Honor.
The service academies are boosting their sexual assault prevention programs in an effort to decrease sexual assaults.
The United States and Italy honored and deepened their long-standing defense relationship during talks between Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper and Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini.
By the end of September, the Defense Department will require at least some companies bidding on defense contracts to certify that they meet at least a basic level of cybersecurity standards.
Although the risk of contracting the new coronavirus virus is low, Centers for Disease Control officials said, they recommend getting an influenza vaccine and taking everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs.
While an estimated 100 million people watch the Super Bowl, the North American Aerospace Defense Command will have eyes not on the field, but high above it.

I want to find...