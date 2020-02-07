News   Partnerships

U.S., Colombia Cooperate on Range of Issues

Feb. 7, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said Colombia is the United States' "closest partner in Latin America," and that he looks forward to strengthening their defense relationship even more.

Esper hosted an enhanced honor cordon welcoming Colombia's Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo to the Pentagon today.

Men shake hands.
Men shake hands.
Esper Meeting
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper hosts an enhanced honor cordon welcoming Colombia's Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo to the Pentagon, Feb. 7, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marvin Lynchard, DOD
VIRIN: 200207-D-FW736-1012


Afterward, the two held a press briefing to discuss areas of cooperation between the two nations.

The two nations share a long and rich history of cooperation around the world, Esper mentioned, including during the Korean War when Colombia deployed troops in support of the United Nation-led military effort to protect South Korea.

Colombia has also participated for decades in the multinational force and observers who are keeping the peace in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, Esper noted.

Last week, the defense relationship was on display when Colombia hosted a joint army airborne exercise, he added.

Men stand behind lecturns.
Men stand behind lecturns.
Esper Meeting
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper and Colombia's Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo hold a Pentagon press briefing, Feb. 7, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marvin Lynchard, DOD
VIRIN: 200207-D-FW736-2002

Esper said he and Trujillo will be discussing more opportunities for multilateral exercises in the region in the future.

Key to security in the region is resolving the crisis in Venezuela, where the Nicolas Maduro regime continues to violate the human rights of its own people, the secretary said.

This situation, Esper said, is exacerbated by terrorists, illicit trafficking groups and unwelcomforeign influence.

The U.S. and other nations are seeking a peaceful transition to democracy in Venezuela, he said. 

"We are grateful for everything Colombia has done to assist Venezuelans fleeing Maduro's oppression," Esper said.

Men shake hands.
Men shake hands.
Esper Handshake
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper hosts an enhanced honor cordon welcoming Colombia's Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo to the Pentagon, Feb. 7, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marvin Lynchard, DOD
VIRIN: 200207-D-FW736-1005

In other areas, the U.S. is working with Colombia to curb cocaine production and trafficking. Last year, there was an increase in the eradication of illicit drugs, Esper noted. He said the pace of that work continues this year.

This week, Esper said he met with leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard to discuss ways they and the Defense Department can aid Colombia and other nations in counter-narcotics activity.

Esper congratulated Trujillo and Colombia for becoming NATO's first Latin American global partner in 2018. "This was a critical step toward improving your interoperability with the alliance and increasing your participation in exercises and military education. Meanwhile, NATO will greatly benefit from your experiences in counterterrorism and other military activities."

Trujillo thanked U.S. and Colombian service members and police for putting their lives on the line. "They are all heroes, and we owe them our eternal gratitude for providing the security that allows us to build and maintain our nations' democratic values, freedom and human rights." 

Men stand behind lecterns.
Men stand behind lecterns.
Esper Talk
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper and Colombia's Defense Ministere Carlos Holmes Trujillo hold a Pentagon press briefing, Feb. 7, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marvin Lynchard, DOD
VIRIN: 200207-D-FW736-2001

"The United States is Colombia's most important and strategic partner," the defense minister said. "The bilateral Colombia-U.S. relationship has historically been characterized by strong ties of friendship and cooperation on many fronts."

Trujillo said he shares with the U.S. the hope for a rapid transition to democracy in Venezuela, eradication of illicit crops and ending terrorism. He added that he looks forward to even more cooperation between the two nations' militaries.
 

Related Video: Esper, Colombia’s Defense Minister Conduct News Conference
Related Transcript: Remarks by Secretary Esper in a Joint Press Briefing With Colombian Minister of Defense Trujillo
Esper Defense Secretary partnership Colombia

Explore

The new U.S. Space Force currently has one member: its commander, Space Force Gen. John W. Raymond. But defense officials say they plan to bring aboard an array of talented military and civilian personnel by the end of the year.
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper returned to the venue where the National Defense Strategy was unveiled two years ago to discuss how the Defense Department is implementing it.
The Defense Department's Defense-Wide Review found $5.7 billion that will flow to National Defense Strategy priorities, senior defense officials said.
Senior officials said they are optimistic about enhanced efforts to increase safety and reduce accidents among sailors and Marines, while maintaining a unified standard of readiness.
The rebuilding of the U.S. military, the creation of the U.S. Space Force and attacks on terrorists were among the topics President Donald J. Trump covered in his State of the Union address.
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper hosted Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett for a meeting at the Pentagon.
President Donald J. Trump's administration has expanded the ability of combatant commanders to use landmines in specific, exceptional incidents.
The Defense Department has identified housing support for up to 1,000 individuals who may need to be quarantined after overseas travel due to the coronavirus, a senior DOD official said.
Marine Corps Capt. Raymond Murphy led the rescue and evacuation of wounded comrades while under heavy enemy fire during the Korean War — earning himself the Medal of Honor.
The service academies are boosting their sexual assault prevention programs in an effort to decrease sexual assaults.

I want to find...