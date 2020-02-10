News   Reform

Fiscal Year 2021 DOD Budget Request Seeks 3% Pay Raise for Service Members

Feb. 10, 2020 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

President Donald J. Trump's request for $705.4 billion to fund the Defense Department in fiscal year 2021 prioritizes readiness and modernization, the strengthening of alliances, performance and accountability reforms, and service members and their families.

Schofield Flight
An Army UH-60 Black Hawk flight crew supports the validation of air assault instructors at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2020.
Photo By: Army Sgt. Sarah Sangster
VIRIN: 200131-A-XP872-061C

The president released his fiscal 2021 budget request today. For those in uniform, the department has asked for a 3% pay raise across the board, along with increases to the allowances for housing and subsistence.

DOD also is seeking $8 billion for a range of programs to support military families, including professional development and education opportunities for service members and spouses, child care for more than 160,000 children, youth programs for more than a million family members and support to the schools that educate more than 77,000 students from military families.

Proud of You
Air Force Master Sgt. Jehu Forte shakes hands with his daughter Thalia, 7, as he hugs his son Abram, 6, after a ceremony awarding him a Bronze Star at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 8, 2020. Forte received the decoration for meritorious achievement for actions while supporting U.S. and coalition forces in the Middle East as a tactical operations superintendent and air advisor.
Photo By: Justin Connaher, Air Force
VIRIN: 200108-F-LX370-1606Y

Top priorities for defense in the budget request include nuclear modernization, missile defeat and defense, space and cyberspace.

For  fiscal 2021, DOD is asking for $28.9 billion to fund modernization of the nuclear defense program, covering all three legs of the nuclear triad: land, sea and air.

Destroyer Pull
A tugboat escorts the guided missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke out to sea as the ship departs for sea trials, Jan. 28, 2020.
Photo By: Hendrick L. Dickson, Navy
VIRIN: 200128-N-KP445-1136A

Around $7 billion is targeted at nuclear command, control and communications. Another $2.8 billion is earmarked for the B-21 Raider long-range strike bomber. The Air Force eventually expects to get some 100 of the aircraft, which will carry the B61-12 and B83 nuclear gravity bombs, as well as the long-range standoff cruise missile.

The request for nuclear modernization also funds procurement of the Columbia-class ballistic submarine at $4.4 billion, and the ground-based strategic deterrent at $1.5 billion. The GBSD is expected to replace about 400 existing Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles. 

DOD's request also includes $15.4 billion for the newly created U.S. Space Force, $337 million for the Space Development Agency, and $249 million for U.S. Space Command.

Launch Arch
An Atlas V rocket launches from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., Aug. 8, 2019.
Photo By: Walter Scriptunas, United Launch Alliance
VIRIN: 190808-D-D0441-9991C

Defense officials said the research, development, testing and evaluation budget request is the largest in history, at $106.6 billion. Funding requests for hypersonics at $3.2 billion, microelectronics at $1.5 billion and artificial intelligence at $800 million highlight DOD priorities with regard to the great-power competition, Pentagon officials said. The request for hypersonics would be an increase of 23% over last year, while artificial intelligence would get a 7.8% bump.

Much of the budget request goes toward modernization.

F-35 Flight
An F-35A Lightning II joint strike fighter flies over Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan. 10, 2020.
Photo By: R. Nial Bradshaw, Air Force
VIRIN: 200110-F-OD616-0010A

In the air, the budget request seeks $3 billion for 15 KC-46 Pegasus tankers to replace aging Eisenhower-era KC-135 Stratotankers and KC-10 Extenders. The request also provides $11.4 billion for 79 F-35 Lightning II variants.

On the sea, the budget request would fund a new Virginia-class submarine at $4.7 billion and two DDG-51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers at $3.5 billion.

Secure Vehicles
Joint light tactical vehicles are secured to a C-5M Super Galaxy cargo jet at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019.
Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Roxanna Ortiz
VIRIN: 191003-M-UH172-1407

On the land, the Army and Marine Corps would receive 4,247 joint light tactical vehicles at $1.4 billion, as well as $1.5 billion for modifications and upgrades to 89 M-1 Abrams tanks.

