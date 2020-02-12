CFC Donations Will Affect Thousands of Lives, Norquist Says

Service members and Defense Department civilians pledged more than $10 million in 2019 to the Combined Federal Campaign to help their less-fortunate neighbors and to support communities in the national capital area, Deputy Defense Secretary David L. Norquist told a Pentagon audience during DOD's CFC awards ceremony.
Donations from the military's combatant commands totaled an additional $2.5 million from the more than 20,000 deployed military and civilian personnel, he added.
"These contributions will provide vital resources to charities that impact the lives of literally thousands of beneficiaries worldwide," Norquist said.
Many organizations will benefit because of the Defense Department workforce's generosity and dedication to community, the deputy secretary said.
Working in DOD and inside the Pentagon signifies a special devotion to public service, Norquist said. "Contributing to the Combined Federal Campaign is an extension of that devotion," he added. "It underscores how committed each of you are to improving your local communities, our nation and the world. The contributions you have made will have an enormous collective impact."
DOD personnel also pledged more than 20,000 volunteer hours to their favorite causes. "For many organizations, that extra pair of hands to do the heavy lifting is invaluable," Norquist said.
Year after year, DOD personnel demonstrate their selfless dedication to philanthropy, the deputy secretary said. Norquist also thanked DOD's CFC campaign staff and key workers, who he said worked tirelessly to make this year's campaign a success.