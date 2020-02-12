News   Reform

Military Committed to Protecting Environmental, Cultural Resources, Service Officials Say

Feb. 12, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

Senior officials from the Army, Navy and Air Force assured lawmakers that military readiness and environmental concerns can coexist.

The services' principal deputy assistant secretaries for energy, installations and environment testified today at the House Armed Services Committee's readiness subcommittee hearing on building military readiness while protecting natural and cultural resources.

Men handle dirt.
Men handle dirt.
Site Visit
Matthew Crabtree, a dig crew chief working for the Air Force, compares soil color on a Munsell soil chart for later analysis in the lab at Avon Park Air Force Range in Florida, April 18, 2019. The Air Force is excavating a newly found archaeological site and is going through the process of making it eligible for placement on the National Register of Historic Places.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Perry Aston
VIRIN: 190418-F-MG591-0205M

Jordan Gillis, representing the Army, said land is one of the most important resources needed to accomplish Army readiness. It provides maneuver space for units training, weapons range complexes, as well as land for Army military education complexes, he explained.

Examples of two of the most important training areas in the United States are the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, and the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Besides those, each installation has its own training area where troops prepare for larger-scale training at NTC and JRTC and real-world operations, Gillis said

Most installations were established decades ago, and some more than a century ago, he noted. At the time, he said, they were in remote locations to decrease the impact on local communities. However, over time, communities have grown, increasing encroachment issues that affect training, he said.

Buildings shown with parked cars.
Buildings shown with parked cars.
Ft. Myer
Many buildings on the Army’s Ft. Myer, now called Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, are historic, including Building 59, built in 1895. It currently serves as the headquarters building for the joint base. This is an undated photo illustration of the rear of the building.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Helen Klein
VIRIN: 150414-A-DZ999-137

However, the Army is dedicated to working with local communities to mitigate encroachment challenges, such as noise from live-fire training or aircraft, Gillis said.

Gillis said that besides the goal of attaining a high level of readiness, he said, the Army is also committed to environmental and cultural protection of its land.

Jennifer L. Miller, representing the Air Force, and Todd C. Mellon, representing the Navy, said their land-based ranges also are critical to readiness, and they echoed Gillis in saying their services are committed to the environmental and cultural protection of their land.

A tortoise rests in the desert in front of a red-flowered plant.
A tortoise rests in the desert in front of a red-flowered plant.
Tortoise Rests
A federally protected Mojave Desert tortoise rests near some beaver-tail cactus flowers at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., April 15, 2019.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Laurie Pearson, Marine Corps
VIRIN: 190415-M-DU308-5656

The three officials told lawmakers that they consult and cooperate with the Department of the Interior, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and state and natural resource agencies to prepare robust and integrated natural resource management plans. 

Regarding the protection of cultural resources such as archaeological sites and historical structures, the three service leaders said they consult with and partner with state historical preservation offices and tribal leaders.

reform Natural Resources Environment

Explore

The United States has lasting interests in Africa, and officials discussed military-to-military ties and other ways to strengthen relationships during a Pentagon meeting.
Ensuring the new U.S. Space Force doesn't get bogged down with government bureaucracy is imperative for the new service to succeed, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for space policy said.
New technologies, testing and screening techniques are helping to assess the mental and physical fitness of potential recruits for military service, including whether those recruits have extremist ties.
An increase in NATO's presence in Iraq would allow the Defense Department to right-size U.S. forces in other parts of the world as well as bring some troops home, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said.
The Defense Department’s Cyber Crime Center Vulnerability Disclosure Program welcomes certain hackers to keep them on their toes.
Service members and Defense Department civilians pledged more than $10 million in 2019 to the Combined Federal Campaign to support communities in the national capital area, Deputy Defense Secretary David L. Norquist said.
‘Lieutenant Dan’ actor Gary Sinise was presented with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s Patriot Award for his nearly four decades of work to support troops, veterans and first responders.
The Defense Department's $705.4 billion budget request for fiscal year 2021 focuses on preparing the U.S. military for all-domain, "high-end" warfare, Deputy Defense Secretary David L. Norquist told reporters at the Pentagon.
The president’s fiscal year 2021 budget request enables irreversible implementation of the National Defense Strategy.
The president's $705.4 billion request to fund DOD in fiscal 2021 prioritizes readiness and modernization, strengthening alliances, performance and accountability reforms, and service members and their families.

I want to find...