News   Lethality

Leaders Discuss Nuclear Modernization, Hypersonics Development

Feb. 13, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

The nuclear triad of intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarines and strategic bombers, as well as the nuclear command and control system, are at the core of U.S. defense strategy, the commander of U.S. Strategic Command told a Senate panel.

Man speaks.
Man speaks.
Richard Briefing
Navy Adm. Charles A. Richard, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, testifies at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Feb. 13, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: DOD video still
VIRIN: 200213-O-ZZ999-001

"These capabilities are foundational to our survival as a nation," Navy Adm. Charled A Richard told the Senate Armed Services Committee today, appearing at a budget hearing with Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command.

Modernization of the triad is essential for maintaining strategic deterrence, which is foundational for everything else the Defense Department does, Richard said, adding that Russia and China are heavily investing in these systems. 

Sub cuts through water
Sub cuts through water
Ship Transit
The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida transits the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 16, 2019.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Verbis
VIRIN: 191016-N-AS200-0229

Over the decades, the return on investment in the nuclear triad has been enormous, the admiral said, noting that submarines designed to last 30 years have been in service 42 years. "What a credit to the people who designed it, built it and operated it," he told the senators.

However, Richard said, the submarines are reaching the end of their service. "We are reaching physics and engineering limits such that you cannot extend it," he explained. Columbia-class submarines will replace the Ohio-class submarines, he said. Funding for the first Columbia-class submarine is in the proposed 2021 defense budget.

Jet sits on runway in near darkness
Jet sits on runway in near darkness
Flight Line
A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing sits on the flightline at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Oct. 24, 2019.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Barley
VIRIN: 191024-F-WU042-1009

The 400 silo-based Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles were also designed with a certain lifespan, but the Air Force was able to extend it, Richard said. It will need to be replaced by the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, another type of ICBM, which is planned for full operational capability in 2036.

In addition, Richard said, the aging B-52 bomber will remain in service for an additional 30 years, albeit with more upgrades. The other strategic bomber, the B-2, is the only long-range, penetrating stealth bomber in the world. It will eventually be replaced by the B-21, he said. The initial operating capability of the B-21 is expected to be attained by the end of this decade,  with fielding in the 2030s.

O'Shaughnessy said the nation has to invest in defensive and offensive hypersonic weapons and research because China and Russia are doing so. 

Man speaks.
Man speaks.
O'Shaughnessy Meeting
Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, testifies at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Feb. 13, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: DOD video still
VIRIN: 200213-O-ZZ999-002

"Along with the weapons themselves, there needs to be a space-based sensor system and an over-the-horizon radar system for tracking and monitoring these and other weapons such as advanced cruise missiles," he said. Hypersonic weapons are much faster than traditional ballistic missiles, he explained, and they're also maneuverable.

In the past year, O'Shaughnessy said, DOD has observed a growing strategic cooperation between China and Russia — including a combined bomber patrol in July. The Chinese have also participated in multiple Russian exercises, the general said.

Spotlight: FY2021 Defense Budget Spotlight: FY2021 Defense Budget: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/FY2021-Defense-Budget/

lethality Strategic Command Northern Command NORAD Nuclear hypersonics budget

Explore

The United States and the Taliban have agreed to a proposal for a reduction in violence in Afghanistan and the Defense Department is seeking increased NATO commitment in the region, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said.
China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and violent extremist organizations have, or are pursuing, WMD capabilities that could threaten the United States or U.S. interests, a Defense Department official said.
Senior officials from the Army, Navy and Air Force assured lawmakers that military readiness and environmental concerns can coexist.
The United States has lasting interests in Africa, and officials discussed military-to-military ties and other ways to strengthen relationships during a Pentagon meeting.
Ensuring the new U.S. Space Force doesn't get bogged down with government bureaucracy is imperative for the new service to succeed, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for space policy said.
New technologies, testing and screening techniques are helping to assess the mental and physical fitness of potential recruits for military service, including whether those recruits have extremist ties.
An increase in NATO's presence in Iraq would allow the Defense Department to right-size U.S. forces in other parts of the world as well as bring some troops home, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said.
The Defense Department’s Cyber Crime Center Vulnerability Disclosure Program welcomes certain hackers to keep them on their toes.
Service members and Defense Department civilians pledged more than $10 million in 2019 to the Combined Federal Campaign to support communities in the national capital area, Deputy Defense Secretary David L. Norquist said.
‘Lieutenant Dan’ actor Gary Sinise was presented with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s Patriot Award for his nearly four decades of work to support troops, veterans and first responders.

I want to find...