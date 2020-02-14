News   Reform

DOD Moves to Use Data More Effectively in Decision-Making

Feb. 14, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

The Defense Department is seeking ways to use data more effectively for improved decision-making on the battlefield and in its business practices, Deputy Defense Secretary David L. Norquist said.

Norquist and DOD Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy met with data analytics industry experts in the Pentagon today to discuss the way ahead for the department.

Man speaks to other men. All are seated around a table.
Man speaks to other men. All are seated around a table.
Norquist Meeting
Deputy Defense Secretary David L. Norquist speaks about data analytics with industry experts at the Pentagon, Feb. 14, 2020. To his left is Defense Department Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marvin Lynchard, DOD
VIRIN: 200214-D-FW736-1002

"This is the core of what we need to do under the National Defense Strategy," the deputy secretary said, noting that better use of data leads  to increased reform and lethality. At the most basic level, data from everyone's salary and every piece of equipment could be collected and reported in a data set to which analysis could then be applied, Norquist said. This information would be especially useful in the DOD-wide audit and reporting to lawmakers, he noted.

To accomplish this, he said, DOD has to determine internal methods of data identification, collection, organization and how it can be used most effectively for operational and business decisions.

"This is an area where there's a great deal to be learned from industry," Norquist said. "We don't have to be ahead of industry. We just have to competently follow industry and take advantage of some of the things they've already done."

Man speaks while seated at a table between two other men.
Man speaks while seated at a table between two other men.
Norquist Meeting
Deputy Defense Secretary David L. Norquist speaks about data analytics with industry experts at the Pentagon, Feb. 14, 2020. To his left is Defense Department Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marvin Lynchard, DOD
VIRIN: 200214-D-FW736-1005

Deasy said data accuracy is especially important to making informed decisions and allowing individuals to trust the data.

Although the way industry uses data may differ from the way the Defense Department does, he said, DOD could borrow some of industry's methods.

Juliana Vida, industry representative and retired naval aviator, said data collection could come from sensors embedded in machines, weapons platforms and facilities to predict outages, material failure and other information, thereby saving money and making things safer.

Woman standing in front of an illustrated briefing slide gestures with both hands while speaking.
Woman standing in front of an illustrated briefing slide gestures with both hands while speaking.
Data Analytics
Juliana Vida, industry representative and retired naval aviator, speaks to Deputy Defense Secretary David L. Norquist and Defense Department Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy about ways to leverage data analytics.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marvin Lynchard, DOD
VIRIN: 200214-D-FW736-1009
 

Data analytics is so important for the department, she said, because the margin for error is shrinking, the decision cycle is shortening, and the attack surface is growing. "There are more bad guys out there looking for vulnerabilities," she added.

Anthony Perez, industry representative, said data analytics collection and processing could be automated to operationalize the data so humans in the process can make informed and critical decisions.

reform Norquist Deputy Secretary National Defense Strategy Data Data Analytics

Explore

The U.S. must invest in hypersonic weapons and research, and modernization of the nuclear triad is essential for maintaining strategic deterrence, defense leaders told a Senate panel.
The United States and the Taliban have agreed to a proposal for a reduction in violence in Afghanistan and the Defense Department is seeking increased NATO commitment in the region, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said.
China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and violent extremist organizations have, or are pursuing, WMD capabilities that could threaten the United States or U.S. interests, a Defense Department official said.
Senior officials from the Army, Navy and Air Force assured lawmakers that military readiness and environmental concerns can coexist.
The United States has lasting interests in Africa, and officials discussed military-to-military ties and other ways to strengthen relationships during a Pentagon meeting.
Ensuring the new U.S. Space Force doesn't get bogged down with government bureaucracy is imperative for the new service to succeed, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for space policy said.
New technologies, testing and screening techniques are helping to assess the mental and physical fitness of potential recruits for military service, including whether those recruits have extremist ties.
An increase in NATO's presence in Iraq would allow the Defense Department to right-size U.S. forces in other parts of the world as well as bring some troops home, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said.
The Defense Department’s Cyber Crime Center Vulnerability Disclosure Program welcomes certain hackers to keep them on their toes.
Service members and Defense Department civilians pledged more than $10 million in 2019 to the Combined Federal Campaign to support communities in the national capital area, Deputy Defense Secretary David L. Norquist said.

I want to find...