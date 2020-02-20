News   Reform

More Young People Need to Pursue the 'Magic of Engineering'

Feb. 20, 2020 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

The Defense Department's chief technology officer said more must be done to encourage young people to pursue engineering careers.

"One of our critical tasks is how to induce more young people into the magic of engineering, as opposed to being a Hollywood star, an NBA basketball player, [or] a denizen of Wall Street," Michael D. Griffin, the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, said during a National Engineers Week event yesterday at the Pentagon.

"When I am asked to talk to younger folks about just this, I often say — and I will pass it along to you — that my favorite quote about what it means to be an engineer comes from Theodore von Kármán, one of the great engineers of history. Von Kármán said about engineering, versus science in particular, 'Scientists study the world that is. Engineers create the world that has never been.'"

Engineering, Griffin said, is every bit as creative a pursuit as art, music, literature or poetry.

"Our tools are just different," he said. "Our tools are the tools of physical law and mathematics, but also of human ingenuity and creativity."

For example, Griffin said, if a young woman aspires to creativity, she is as apt to accomplish that within engineering as in any other field.

"That applies to any of us," he said. "I would offer that as something to pass along to the next generation. A new engineering creation is something that has never existed before in the history of the universe. ... It's an awesome thought when you realize as an engineer you can divine an idea, bring it to practice, something that has never existed before in the history of the universe."

Griffin is responsible for the research, development and prototyping activities across the Defense Department enterprise. Among other things, he ensures technological superiority for the department and oversees the activities of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the Missile Defense Agency, the Defense Innovation Unit and the DOD Laboratory enterprise.

technology Science reform

Explore

Occasionally, military journalists get to do crazy things like cover the Oscars red carpet. Here's what the experience was like for one lucky sailor.
The Military Health System is implementing significant reforms aimed at building a more integrated and effective system of readiness and health, the assistant secretary of defense for health affairs said.
Everyone who wears the uniform is committed to maintaining great-power peace, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said at an event marking the 75th anniversary of the start of the battle of Iwo Jima.
Some U.S. forces stationed in Europe are preparing to head north where they will take part in Cold Response 2020, an exercise aimed at sharpening the military capabilities of U.S. and NATO troops in a rugged Arctic environment.
Seventy-five years ago today, U.S. forces landed on a tiny Japanese island in the Western Pacific called Iwo Jima, beginning a fierce five-week battle that would cost thousands of American lives.
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Martinez is so good at his job as a hospital corpsman that Naval Medical Readiness Training Center Bremerton, Wash., named him its 2019 Sailor of the Year.
Most Medal of Honor recipients earned the award during combat, but Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Owen Francis Patrick Hammerberg is one of the few recipients who earned it for his heroic efforts outside of normal duty.
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper warned Europe of China's increasingly malign influence during his remarks at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
The Defense Department is seeking ways to use data better in decision-making on the battlefield and in its business practices, Deputy Defense Secretary David L. Norquist said.
The U.S. must invest in hypersonic weapons and research, and modernization of the nuclear triad is essential for maintaining strategic deterrence, defense leaders told a Senate panel.

I want to find...