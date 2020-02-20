News   Reform

Esper: Nuclear Triad Must Remain Effective, Reliable, Credible

Feb. 20, 2020

The nuclear triad is the most important part of the military, providing the strategic deterrent the United States depends on every day, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said during a visit to Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. 

Esper met with airmen assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing and 91st Missile Wing Feb. 19 to gain a firsthand understanding of the only dual-wing nuclear-capable base, hosting two legs of the strategic triad: strategic bombers and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Click here to read a transcript from a media availability Esper conducted at the base. 

