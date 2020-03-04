News   Reform

Policy Changes Underway for International Military Students After Pensacola Shooting

March 4, 2020 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

Late last year, a Saudi Arabian service member training at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, opened fire in a classroom, killing three U.S. service members and wounding eight. The Justice Department determined the attack to be terrorism.

Now, new policies are being put in place to mitigate the likelihood of a repeat attack, Garry Reid, director for defense intelligence, told the Senate Armed Services Committee's subcommittee on emerging threats and capabilities at a hearing today.

A group of military personnel, dressed in a variety of uniforms, stand next to each other while listening to another service member speak.
A group of military personnel, dressed in a variety of uniforms, stand next to each other while listening to another service member speak.
Flood Scenario
Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Toby Mozek explains a flooding scenario to foreign officers aboard the destroyer simulator USS Trayer at Naval Station Great Lakes, Ill., Oct. 1, 2012.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Scott A. Thornbloom, Navy
VIRIN: 121001-N-IK959-610M

Following the attack, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper directed that vetting be strengthened for international military students. He also ordered  a comprehensive review of the policies and procedures in place for screening foreign students and granting them access to U.S. bases, Reid said.

"With regard to the first task, we screened all current Saudi Arabian military students immediately using new procedures that we had recently put in place as part of our personnel vetting transformation initiative," he said, adding that DOD is moving toward a "continuous vetting process" that relies on automated data record searches.

Saudi students were the first to be screened using the new procedure, he said. Now, all international military students are also being screened. That screening is still underway for the roughly 5,000 international military students inside the U.S. right now, he said.

Those automated searches look at government, commercial and publicly available data, he said; the results are analyzed by trained security experts.

A foreign service member aims a pistol while another watches.
A foreign service member aims a pistol while another watches.
Target Practice
Indonesian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Burhannanda Inggil Pibadhi fires a simulated 9mm pistol at Naval Station Great Lakes, Ill., while U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class David Stevens observes.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Scott A. Thornbloom, Navy
VIRIN: 121001-N-IK959-705M

For the 10-day policy and procedure review, Reid said, the team found that DOD was "overly-reliant" on vetting conducted by the State Department for issuance of A-2 visas — the type issued to foreign government officials on business in the U.S.

Additionally, he said, information sharing between DOD and the State Department is insufficient.

"We also found that DOD programs meant to detect and mitigate events, such as the Pensacola attack, did not cover international military students," he said.

Additionally, Reid said that policies varied from installation to installation regarding possession, purchase or handling of firearms by international military students. This has been addressed with the new policy.

International military students are now prohibited from buying, owning or handling firearms, he said. Students must acknowledge that they are, regardless of other laws, not allowed access to firearms as part of their training in the United States.

Five military service members stand in a line; each holds a blue folder.
Five military service members stand in a line; each holds a blue folder.
Studying Students
Students from the Saudi navy graduate from a course offered by the Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity International Training Center at Pensacola Naval Air Station, Fla., Sept. 27, 2019.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Carla McCarthy, Navy
VIRIN: 180927-N-PU674-0004M

The report generated following the policy review is classified, Reid said, but it did yield 21 findings and 6 recommendations.

The department is "well underway" on implementing those six recommendations, he added.

"Protecting our personnel on our military bases is a top priority for Secretary Esper. Across the department we are actively reinforcing our insider threat programs, improving base security, and strengthening our counter-intelligence posture," Reid said.

Army Lt. Gen. Charles W. Hooper, director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, told lawmakers that the training and education of foreign military personnel is one of our most effective tools to strengthen alliances and attract new partners.

A line of military service members stand behind a long table and fire hand guns.
A line of military service members stand behind a long table and fire hand guns.
Target Practice
Foreign students try out a firearms training simulator at the Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit, Naval Station Great Lakes, Ill., Sept. 10, 2019.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Brian Walsh, Navy
VIRIN: 180910-N-BN978-045M

"These training programs build the capacity of our allies and partners to provide for their own defense and to contribute to shared security challenges," he said. "Education and training in the United States is foundational to building an enduring interoperability with our partners and allies."

The general said that since 2000, more than a million international military students have trained in the United States.

Additionally, the U.S. has trained more than 28,000 Saudi Arabian students over the duration of the U.S.-Saudi Arabia security cooperation relationship, Hooper said.

reform Pensacola saudi arabia

Explore

As the needs of the warfighter change, the F-35 has been designed to adapt to those changes, a Defense department officials said at the 11th annual McAleese Defense Programs Conference in Washington, D.C.
The Defense Department's acquisition and sustainment efforts are focused on supporting all three lines of the National Defense Strategy, a DOD official said. 
The U.S. Space Force has to maintain operations in the space domain while setting up operating procedures and other aspects of establishing a new armed force, a top Space Command official said.
The National Guard is an integral part of the U.S. military that not only aids fellow Americans struck by disasters but also helps the nation fight and win its wars.
Efforts to replace the nuclear triad are not part of an arms race, a Defense Department official told a House Armed Services subcommittee.
Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramon "CZ" Colon-Lopez has released a reading list of five books for 2020, and all of them stress different aspects of leadership. 
Exercise Flintlock 2020 strengthened the ability of key partner nations in the region to counter violent extremist organizations, protect their borders and provide security for their people.
As part of an international military exercise, Flintlock 20, an Army civil affairs team supported residents of Kaedi, Mauritania, to improve the health of their farm animals.
Defense Department civilian and military leaders are working to ensure the department is ready for short- and long-term scenarios, as well as domestic and international situations.
The joint declaration between the United States and the Afghan government is the best chance to bring peace to Afghanistan and return U.S. service members home, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said.

I want to find...