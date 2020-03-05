News   Lethality

China, a Non-Arctic Nation, Meddling in Arctic, Says DOD Official

March 5, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

U.S. competition with Russia and China is manifesting itself globally, including in the Arctic, said a Defense Department official.

Dr. James H. Anderson, performing the duties of deputy undersecretary of defense for policy, and Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy, commander, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, provided testimony on U.S. policy and posture in support of Arctic readiness at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

Aircraft sits on icy runway.
Aircraft sits on icy runway.
Combat King
Alaska National Guard HC-130J Combat King II, 176th Wing, 211th Rescue Squadron, sits on the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, in preparation for an Arctic Sustainment Package airdrop mission north of Deadhorse, Alaska, in support of Exercise Arctic Eagle 2020, Feb. 25, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Xavier Navarro
VIRIN: 200225-F-LG053-0471

The 2019 DOD Arctic Strategy is anchored in the priorities of the National Defense Strategy and frames the Arctic in a whole of government approach, as well as working with allies and partners, Anderson said.

''The department's end-state for the Arctic is a secure and stable region where U.S. interests are safeguarded, the U.S. homeland is defended and nations work cooperatively to address shared challenges,'' he said.

''The immediate prospect for conflict in the Arctic remains low,'' he added.

But the department is monitoring that area should a threat emerge, he said.

A marine carrying a gun walks in the snow.
A marine carrying a gun walks in the snow.
Snowy Reconnaissance
A reconnaissance team member with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, patrols the area during tactical recovery of personnel training at Fort Greely, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Conner Downey
VIRIN: 200224-M-GG711-1053

Anderson defined the Arctic nations as the U.S., Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia and Sweden.

China, which claims to be a ''near-Arctic nation,'' is not, he added.

Both China and Russia are increasingly active in the region. Russia is making military investments in the Arctic, while China seeks a role in Arctic governance, despite not having territorial claims in the region, Anderson said.

The risk is that China may increase the predatory behavior in the Arctic that it has exhibited in other regions, he said.

O'Shaughnessy said the Arctic is a particularly important region when it comes to defending the U.S. homeland.

However, ''the Arctic is no longer a fortress wall and the Arctic Ocean is no longer a protective moat,'' he said. ''They are now avenues of approach to the homeland.''

A person sits in the snow
A person sits in the snow
Arctic Edge
A paratrooper from the Chaos Troop, 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment, participates in U.S. Northern Command's Exercise Arctic Edge 20 at the Donnelly drop zone at Fort Greely, Alaska, Feb. 29, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Diana Cossaboom
VIRIN: 200301-F-OG534-0003

To deter, protect and defeat threats against the homeland, the department's approach is to use a layered defense infused with the latest technology, he told lawmakers.

The layered defense includes situational awareness using sensors which can detect threats from the point of origin, be they on land, on sea, below the sea and in space, he said, ''long before they approach our sovereign territory.''

The other aspect to defense is to develop advanced offensive and defensive weapons, he said. 

O'Shaughnessy also emphasized the importance of working with allies and partners, particularly those with Arctic nations.

China russia Arctic Northern Command

Explore

Military officials and their civilian counterparts are learning together how to combat the coronavirus, Defense Department officials said.
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper ordered a comprehensive review of the policies and procedures in place for screening foreign students and granting them access to U.S. bases following the attack, a DOD official said.
As the needs of the warfighter change, the F-35 has been designed to adapt to those changes, a Defense department officials said at the 11th annual McAleese Defense Programs Conference in Washington, D.C.
The Defense Department's acquisition and sustainment efforts are focused on supporting all three lines of the National Defense Strategy, a DOD official said. 
The U.S. Space Force has to maintain operations in the space domain while setting up operating procedures and other aspects of establishing a new armed force, a top Space Command official said.
The National Guard is an integral part of the U.S. military that not only aids fellow Americans struck by disasters but also helps the nation fight and win its wars.
Efforts to replace the nuclear triad are not part of an arms race, a Defense Department official told a House Armed Services subcommittee.
Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramon "CZ" Colon-Lopez has released a reading list of five books for 2020, and all of them stress different aspects of leadership. 
Exercise Flintlock 2020 strengthened the ability of key partner nations in the region to counter violent extremist organizations, protect their borders and provide security for their people.
As part of an international military exercise, Flintlock 20, an Army civil affairs team supported residents of Kaedi, Mauritania, to improve the health of their farm animals.

I want to find...