News   Reform

DOD Addressing PFAS Contamination, Official Says

March 11, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

Over the past four years, the Defense Department has committed substantial resources and has taken actions to respond to concerns with PFAS, a DOD official said. 

Nationally, DOD had led the way in addressing these substances, she said.

A chemist holds a stopwatch as he times an experiment of a small fire in a lab.
A chemist holds a stopwatch as he times an experiment of a small fire in a lab.
Timed Test
Naval Research Lab Research Chemist Spencer Giles prepares to test an experimental aqueous film-forming foam at the NRL in Washington, Sept. 23, 2019. NRL scientists are conducting research to support the Defense Department’s effort to replace firefighting foams containing fluorine.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Manuel Najera, DOD
VIRIN: 190923-D-KT024-0078C

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are a group of man-made chemicals that are very persistent in the environment and the human body —  meaning they don't break down and they can accumulate over time. There is evidence that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse human health effects.

PFAS is an effective chemical in aqueous film-forming foam, or AFFF, which is used to put out fires quickly, particularly around aircraft.

Maureen Sullivan, deputy assistant secretary of defense for environment, Defense Department, testified today at a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing concerning the impact of PFAS exposure on service members. 

A person wearing fire protection gear sprays foam on a fire in a 28-square-foot container.
A person wearing fire protection gear sprays foam on a fire in a 28-square-foot container.
Foam Sprayer
John Farley, director of fire test operations at the Naval Research Laboratory, tests the effectiveness of aqueous film-forming foam by spraying it on a gasoline fire. The test took place at the laboratory in Chesapeake Beach, Md. Oct. 25, 2019.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: David Vergun, DOD
VIRIN: 191025-D-UB488-006

In July 2019, a PFAS task force stood up "to provide strategic leadership and direction to ensure a coordinated, aggressive and holistic approach on DOD-wide efforts to proactively address PFAS," she said.

The task force focused on three goals:

  • Mitigating and eliminating the use of AFFF 
  • Understanding the impacts of PFAS on human health
  • Fulfilling DOD's cleanup responsibilities

The department is complying with the Environmental Protection Agency's lifetime health advisory for addressing drinking water, where DOD is the known source of PFAS release, she said. 

Levels greater than 70 parts per trillion are considered unhealthy, according to the EPA.

Known and suspected sources of PFAS release are in various stages of investigation and cleanup, she said, adding that information will be shared with affected communities in an "open and transparent manner."

A chemist looks at a computer screen that shows data of an experiment she is conducting.
A chemist looks at a computer screen that shows data of an experiment she is conducting.
Test and Research
Naval Research Lab Chemical Engineer Katherine Hinnant tests an experimental aqueous film-forming foam at the NRL in Washington, Sept. 23, 2019. NRL scientists are conducting research to support the Defense Department’s effort to replace firefighting foams containing fluorine.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Manuel Najera, DOD
VIRIN: 190923-D-KT024-0170C

In January 2016, DOD issued a policy prohibiting the use of AFFF for maintenance, testing and training, Sullivan noted.

None of the commercially available PFAS-free foams meet DOD's strict standards of rapidly extinguishing fuel fires, she said. 

"We are funding extensive research and demonstration projects to test for fluorine-free alternatives," added Sullivan.

"The department recognizes that this is a national challenge involving a wide array of industries and commercial applications as well as many federal and state agencies. Therefore, it needs a nationwide solution," she said.

PFAS: A National Issue That Needs National Solutions PFAS: A National Issue That Needs National Solutions: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/pfas/

Related Video: DOD Official Testifies on the Impact of PFAS Exposure on Servicemembers
reform PFAS

Explore

Jack Keane, a former four-star general who served as the Army's vice chief of staff, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony at the White House.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The Defense Department is well-positioned to address the range of threats it faces while enhancing the strength and agility of its forces, the acting assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs said.
The Defense Department is taking positive action to protect people, safeguard critical national security missions and capabilities and support the whole-of-government approach to confronting the spread of the new coronavirus.
The United States faces an array of threats from China and Russia, while the character of warfare also has evolved, the nominee for undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness said.
Terror groups in Africa and the Middle East pose threats regionally, and some have the desire to expand globally, Defense Department officials told the House Armed Services Committee.
The U.S. military is doing better now than it was four years ago based on several metrics, including increased readiness and more munitions, Deputy Defense Secretary David L. Norquist said.
The Defense Department continues to issue guidance to commanders and directors to combat the coronavirus outbreak, officials said in Washington.
The Defense Department has issued instructions to the armed services and department heads on how to respond to the implications of the growing coronavirus outbreak.
Providing quality housing to families is the Defense Department's highest priority, a DOD official said.

I want to find...