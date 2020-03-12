News   Lethality

Low Supply, Old Ships Put Sealift at Risk, DOD Officials Say

March 12, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

The mission of U.S. Transportation Command is to move people and materiel globally over land, sea and air. 

Transportation is in high demand since about 85% of the force is stationed in the United States and that force often deploys, said Army Gen. Steve Lyons, commander of U.S. Transcom.

Troops mill around heavy equipment.
Troops mill around heavy equipment.
Marine Offload
Following the offload of a Kalmar Rough Terrain Container Handler, Marines operate forklifts to deconstruct the platform it was transported with on Blount Island Command, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Rachel K. Young-Porter
VIRIN: 190204-M-ZV140-1031A

Lyons testified yesterday at a joint hearing of the House Armed Services Committee's Subcommittees Seapower and Projection Forces and Readiness.

The National Defense Strategy states that the military must be able to project the force globally even if under persistent attack on the land, sea, air, space and cyber domains, he said.

"Today, I am confident in our ability to successfully execute our mission, but the risk is increasing," he said, referring to the insufficient quantity and aging fleets of sealift vessels and aerial refueling tankers.

Mark H. Buzby, maritime administrator at the U.S. Maritime Administration, also testified and detailed the risks mentioned by Lyons. 

A Marine Corps vehicle is parked with headlights on aboard a cargo ship.
A Marine Corps vehicle is parked with headlights on aboard a cargo ship.
Loading Labor
U.S. Marines and Norwegian soldiers load equipment aboard a cargo ship in the port of Orkanger, Norway, Feb. 17, 2020, to prepare for Cold Response. The exercise is designed to enhance high intensity warfighting skills in a multinational environment under challenging geographical and climate conditions.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph Atiyeh
VIRIN: 200217-M-EZ505-1012Z

MARAD operates the vessels that are part of U.S. Transcom. They include government-owned ships, U.S. flagged commercial vessels, and intermodal systems.

"This is an efficient and effective force for moving cargoes worldwide during peacetime," Buzby said. "[But] I'm concerned about its ability to reliably project and sustain power globally in a contested environment. To address this, we must strengthen our sealift capability and reverse declines in the U.S.-flagged commercial fleet and U.S. shipbuilding and repair industry."

To address these declines, recapitalization of the fleet is the top priority, he said, explaining that recapitalization includes surface life extensions for old vessels, acquiring and converting used vessels, and building new vessels in U.S. shipyards.

Harbor scene unfolds.
Harbor scene unfolds.
Texas Port
Containers and vehicles await transportation on commercial ships to Europe in support of Exercise DEFENDER-Europe 20 at the Port of Beaumont, Texas, Feb. 18, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Kimberly Spinner, Army
VIRIN: 200218-A-NN160-1009

MARAD recently released a request for proposal for a vessel acquisition manager who will identify, purchase, modify and potentially operate these vessels, he said.

Another concern Buzby mentioned is the decline in domestic capacity to build and repair large commercial ships. 

Of the seven large shipyards that existed several decades ago, three are now closed, one no longer does commercial work, and two perform conversion work only. Only one retains its ability to build large sealift ships, he said.

Ship floats on water.
Ship floats on water.
Cargo Container
Merchant Vessel SLNC Corsica, a cargo container ship, sits in a lagoon at the U.S. Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia, Jan. 29, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 200129-N-TT671-1122

The number of vessels is slightly up, but it is nowhere near what it needs to be, he said. Last year, there were 81 ships in the commercial fleet. Today there 87, but that's still down from the 106 ships available in 2010.

There's a second related problem. "Due to declines in [the] U.S. flagged fleet, I'm concerned about our access to enough qualified mariners," he added. 

Navy Vice Adm. Ricky L. Williamson, deputy chief of naval operations, fleet readiness and logistics, also testified. The Navy purchases the vessels operated by MARAD.

Navy leadership is aware of the problems, he said.

Troops mill around heavy equipment.
Troops mill around heavy equipment.
Marine Offload
Following the offload of a Kalmar Rough Terrain Container Handler, Marines operate forklifts to deconstruct the platform it was transported with on Blount Island Command, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Rachel K. Young-Porter
VIRIN: 190204-M-ZV140-1031A

"We are working hard to balance the needs of the sealift fleet with those of the combatants," he said. 

The sealift fleet transports 90% of war materiel globally and the combatants are warships such as destroyers, frigates and aircraft carriers.

"We haven't made significant investment in a while," he said. "We expect that investing now will yield returns of increased long-term readiness as we work to recapitalize the sealift ships."

Air Force Lt. Gen. David S. Nahom, deputy chief of staff for plans and programs, also testified at the hearing. He mentioned modernization of the tanker fleet and some challenges of availability.

Spotlight: FY 2021 Defense Budget Spotlight: FY 2021 Defense Budget: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/FY2021-Defense-Budget/

 

TRANSCOM Transportation Command lethality Navy National Defense Strategy

Explore

In response to the growing coronavirus epidemic, Defense Department officials are looking to safeguard the health and safety of military and civilian personnel and their families.
The Southern Command commander told reporters at a Pentagon briefing that he doesn't consider possible changes at Guantanamo Bay detention camp to be a ''reduction,'' but rather an adjustment to meet mission requirements.
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are an American tradition for anyone with Irish roots, but here's something you may not know about the Irish during the Civil War.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
With threats emanating from China and Russia, the United States is no longer a sanctuary, but a target, the assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense said.
The Secretary of Defense announced new travel restrictions for 60 days for service members, DOD civilians and families traveling to, from, or through Level 3 locations, as designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These restrictions are effective March 13.
U.S. Northern Command is responsible for defending the homeland, and is morphing to develop 21st century tools to defend against 21st century threats.
Over the past four years, the Defense Department has committed substantial resources and has taken actions to respond to concerns with PFAS, a DOD official said. 
Jack Keane, a former four-star general who served as the Army's vice chief of staff, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony at the White House.
The Defense Department is well-positioned to address the range of threats it faces while enhancing the strength and agility of its forces, the acting assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs said.

I want to find...