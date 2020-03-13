News   Partnerships

U.S. Created 'Protective Bubbles' Around Bases in South Korea, General Says

March 13, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

Nine people working on U.S. bases in South Korea — service members, family members and contractors — have been diagnosed with COVID-19, said the top U.S. general there.

Army Gen. Robert B. ''Abe'' Abrams, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, told Pentagon reporters that all are recovering. He updated reporters by telephone on USFK's response to the coronavirus.

People in chemical suits spray disinfectant.
People in chemical suits spray disinfectant.
Disinfecting Operation
U.S. Army and South Korean soldiers disinfect a COVID-19-infected area during a joint disinfecting operation in Daegu, South Korea, March 13, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Spc. Hayden Hallman
VIRIN: 200313-A-NY675-1005

Out of about 58,000 people affiliated with USFK, that's a pretty low number, he said.

The reason the numbers aren't higher relative to the local population in some areas of the country is because of a number of strict control measures. ''We like to refer to [them] as protective bubbles around our installations,'' Abrams said. They include:

  • Limiting off-post excursions to necessary duties only
  • Making bars, clubs, large social gatherings, eat-in dining and theaters off limits
  • Minimizing public transportation
  • Enhancing screening procedures — including temperature checks — for those authorized to enter installations
  • Closing Defense Department schools across South Korea
  • Observing social distancing at meetings and maximizing video teleconferencing and telework
  • Mandating strict hygiene and monitoring procedures
  • Disinfecting chairs and other items frequently touched

He also said test kits are readily available for anyone who needs testing.

A military service member wearing a surgical mask holds a device to take the temperature of a family.
A military service member wearing a surgical mask holds a device to take the temperature of a family.
Temperature Screening
An Army medical professional takes the temperature of a recent arrival as part of screening for COVID-19 at Osan Air Base, South Korea, March 13, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Pfc. Jillian Hix
VIRIN: 160712-A-VL209-0003
Soldier wearing gloves and a surgical mask stops vehicles at a checkpoint.
Soldier wearing gloves and a surgical mask stops vehicles at a checkpoint.
Checkpoint Screening
A soldier waits to conduct a screening at one of U.S. Army Garrison Camp Humphreys gates in South Korea, Feb. 27, 2020. COVID-19 screening procedures are being conducted at all U.S. Army installations in South Korea.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Pfc. Kang, Min-jin
VIRIN: 200227-A-LO365-380

Abrams praised South Korean health care workers for their cooperative efforts with USFK. ''I could not have asked for a better partner,'' he said.

The general observed that South Korean people have also taken extraordinary measures and have sacrificed much.

''Our number one priority is to protect the force,'' he said, adding that that includes all service members, families, contractors, Korean employees and anyone affiliated with USFK.

The other priority of USFK, he said, is being ready to fight, should that be necessary.

Two men wearing gloves and surgical masks over their noses and mouths look into the distance.
Two men wearing gloves and surgical masks over their noses and mouths look into the distance.
Medical Response
Medical personnel direct Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, as they arrive at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, on Feb. 28, 2020. When they returned from South Korea, the Marines were screened for COVID-19.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Josue Marquez
VIRIN: 200228-M-IN847-0005

Training continues, with U.S. troops flying, shooting and maneuvering, he said, all while taking precautions.

Leaders throughout the installations have had open and transparent communications with their personnel on a daily basis, Abrams said.

Morale among everyone is high despite being in a tough situation and making sacrifices, he concluded.

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

Related Video: Top United States Forces Korea Official Briefs Reporters
coronavirus Health South Korea partnerships

Explore

The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The Defense Department continues to invest in new technologies to improve the nation's missile defense, from spaced-based tracking systems to ground-based interceptors.
Quantum computing and quantum communication are not beyond the boundaries of physics, but are still long-term prospects for use in the Defense Department, DOD's chief technology officer said.
Two U.S. service members and a British soldier were killed when an Iranian-backed Shia militia group in Iraq launched an attack against Camp Taji, Defense Department officials said.
Although he's confident in the ability of U.S. Transportation Command to carry out its mission, Transcom commander Army Gen. Steve Lyons said the risks are increasing due to aging and declining fleets.
In response to the growing coronavirus epidemic, Defense Department officials are looking to safeguard the health and safety of military and civilian personnel and their families.
The Southern Command commander told reporters at a Pentagon briefing that he doesn't consider possible changes at Guantanamo Bay detention camp to be a ''reduction,'' but rather an adjustment to meet mission requirements.
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are an American tradition for anyone with Irish roots, but here's something you may not know about the Irish during the Civil War.
With threats emanating from China and Russia, the United States is no longer a sanctuary, but a target, the assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense said.
The Secretary of Defense announced new travel restrictions for 60 days for service members, DOD civilians and families traveling to, from, or through Level 3 locations, as designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These restrictions are effective March 13.

I want to find...