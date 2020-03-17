News   Defense News

DOD Poised to Provide Masks, Ventilators, Labs for Coronavirus Fight

March 17, 2020 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

As part of the president's whole-of-government approach to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the Defense Department has agreed to provide medical supplies and capabilities to the Department of Health and Human Services to help combat further infections, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said.

The Defense Department will make available up to 5 million respirator masks and other personal protective equipment from its strategic reserves to the Department of Health and Human Services for distribution, Esper said during a news conference at the Pentagon today, adding that the first million masks would be made available immediately.

Esper said some 2,000 deployable ventilators would also be made available to HHS. Those devices, he said, are different from civilian equivalents and will require special training for civilian users, so DOD personnel likely will provide that training.

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper speaks at a lectern.
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper speaks at a lectern.
Pentagon Briefing
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper briefs reporters about the department's COVID-19 response at the Pentagon, March 17, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 200317-D-BN624-0160Y

To help measure the spread of the coronavirus, the Defense Department has also made 14 certified testing labs available to test non-DOD personnel, and two labs would be added to that total, the secretary said.

Additionally, Esper said, DOD officials are considering use of the National Guard, the Reserve components, and capabilities such as the Navy's hospital ships USNS Comfort and USNS Mercy. He said the Comfort is undergoing maintenance now and the Mercy is in port.

"We've already given orders to the Navy, a few days ago, to lean forward in terms of getting them ready to deploy," Epser said.

... I've made it clear that we will continue to support the administration's comprehensive efforts and the country every step of the way, while ensuring our nation's security remains the top priority of the Department of Defense."
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper

But while those ships and other DOD medical facilities such as hospitals and tent-based deployable medical facilities do provide capability, the secretary said, those capabilities are geared in many cases toward trauma care, rather than patients with COVID-19.

"They don't necessarily have the space, the segregated space, you need to deal with infectious disease," he said. Still, he added, those facilities might be used to take loads off civilian medical facilities so those civilian facilities might treat COVID-19 cases.

"One of the ways you could use the field hospitals, the hospital ships or things in between is to take the pressure off the civilian hospitals when it comes to trauma cases to open up civilian hospital rooms for infectious diseases," Esper said.

A uniformed soldier wears a face mask while taking the temperature of another soldier.
A uniformed soldier wears a face mask while taking the temperature of another soldier.
Health Screen
Soldiers at U.S. Army Garrison Casey, South Korea, screen people awaiting entry to the installation, Feb. 26, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith
VIRIN: 200226-A-SV709-0112

He also pointed out that DOD medical facilities such as the Navy medical ships require staff, and getting that staff in place means pulling them from elsewhere.

"All those doctors and nurses either come from our medical treatment facilities, or they come from the reserves, which means civilians," Esper said. "What we have to be very conscious of and careful of as we ... use them to support the states [is] that we aren't robbing Peter to pay Paul, so to speak. What I don't want to do is take reservists from a hospital where they are needed just to put them on a ship to take them somewhere else where they are needed."

Esper spent the first part of the day today visiting some of the DOD doctors and scientists at Fort Detrick, Maryland, who are working on advancing vaccine and treatment efforts to combat the coronavirus. While there, he said, he visited both the Army Medical Research and Development Command and the Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to learn about those efforts.

"They have incredible capabilities," he said. "They're well-knitted, extremely well-knitted into the interagency efforts."

More than a dozen individuals stand facing a single female military member as she speaks about medical equipment on a table.
More than a dozen individuals stand facing a single female military member as she speaks about medical equipment on a table.
Esper Tour
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper tours the U.S Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases with Army Brig. Gen. Mike Talley, commanding general of the Army Medical Research Development Command, during his visit to Fort Detrick, Md., March 17, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Nicole Mejia, DOD
VIRIN: 200317-D-AP390-1012C

Esper said he learned at Fort Detrick that the expectation is about 12 to 18 months for a vaccine, but that facilities there have the ability to help in vaccine production if a private-sector facility were to develop a vaccine earlier. He also said he was told Fort Detrick officials will soon increase their capacity to conduct virus testing with the purchase of new equipment.

"In my conversations with governors and members of Congress about the DOD's resources, I've made it clear that we will continue to support the administration's comprehensive efforts and the country every step of the way, while ensuring our nation's security remains the top priority of the Department of Defense," Esper said.

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

Related Video: Top DOD Official Holds News Conference
Esper Defense Secretary coronavirus Health

Explore

High-resolution images of viruses allow people to visualize what's causing an illness — but they also serve as important tools for researchers working to find cures.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
Battlefield medical care improved throughout the course of World War II, with advances in surgical techniques, medications and protective gear, among other innovations.
Many of us feel like we can't control much in our lives right now due to the threat of the coronavirus — but what we absolutely can control is how we react and what we do.
Navy Adm. Charles A. Richard, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, discussed Stratcom's response to COVID-19 during a telephone news conference at the Pentagon.
Submarine warfare took place in the Pacific and European theaters during World War II, and submarines also played humanitarian and special operations roles in the campaign against Japan.
As coronavirus concerns grow, the Defense Department stands ready to provide support wherever it's asked to do so, the assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs said.
Defense officials announced restrictions on domestic travel for service members, Defense Department employees and family members in response to the new coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Three U.S. service members were injured in a Katuyusha rocket attack on U.S., coalition and Iraqi forces at Camp Taji, Iraq, March 13, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said in a briefing.
U.S. forces struck five weapons sites associated with the Iranian-backed militia group Kata'ib Hezbollah following Wednesday's rocket attack that killed three coalition members and wounded fourteen others.

I want to find...