News   Defense News

National Guard Ramping Up COVID-19 Response

March 19, 2020 | BY David Vergun

About 2,050 National Guard soldiers and airmen in 27 states have been activated to support COVID-19 response efforts, the chief of the National Guard Bureau said.

A man in an Air Force uniform speaks to an audience.
A man in an Air Force uniform speaks to an audience.
Pentagon Briefing
Air Force Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau provides an update on the COVID-19 response at a Pentagon news conference, March 19, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Brandy Nicole Mejia
VIRIN: 200319-D-AP390-1094A

Air Force Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel said today that by this weekend that number most likely would double, and it is even possible that tens of thousands of guardsmen could be activated as the situation unfolds, depending on the needs of communities.

There are about 450,000 Guard troops in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and three U.S. territories, he noted, with  logistical and other capabilities that include airlift, ground transportation, command and control, engineering, kitchens, tents and medical personnel.

Men use a hand truck to move stacks of boxes
Men use a hand truck to move stacks of boxes
Loading Supplies
Soldiers from the Michigan National Guard assist the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services assemble and load critical personal protective gear, such as gloves, gowns and face shields, in Lansing, Mich., March 18, 2020. Once packaged, the state health department will deliver the supplies to various local health departments to help fight COVID-19, the coronavirus.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. James R Bennett
VIRIN: 200318-A-TD900-498A

Lengyel provided a snapshot of what the Guard is already doing:

  • The New York National Guard is helping local officials distribute food, much of it in the hard-hit area of New Rochelle.
  • A Tennessee Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft delivered 500,000 swabs to be added to COVID-19 test kits in Memphis yesterday.
    A woman swabs man’s nose..
    A woman swabs man’s nose..
    Coronavirus Testing
    Medics with the Louisiana Army and Air National Guard train in New Orleans with the Department of Health and Human Services to ensure proper protection and administration of coronavirus testing, March 18, 2020.
    Download Image
    Image Details
    Photo By: Army Maj. John Meche
    VIRIN: 200318-Z-XX999-001
  • More than 500 soldiers are assisting with collecting samples from drive-through testing in Broward County, Florida.
  • In Maryland, the National Guard is supporting medical assessments and testing site operations.
  • The Wisconsin National Guard is supporting transportation missions for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
    Two people look over radios.
    Two people look over radios.
    Equipment Check
    Soldiers from the California Army National Guard's 115th Regional Support Group check radio equipment at the Roseville Armory in Roseville, Calif., in preparation for activation to help with the coronavirus outbreak, March 18, 2020.
    Download Image
    Image Details
    Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza
    VIRIN: 200318-Z-WM549-001A
  • In Louisiana, the Guard liaison officers are assisting the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security in emergency preparedness.
  • Across the U.S., civil support teams are supporting the local departments of health with drive-through testing stations.

"We remain flexible and committed for whatever mission we may be called to do," Lengyel said. He noted that the governors of each state have the flexibility to use the Guard in ways they seem most fit and productive.

So far, six Guardsmen in the U.S. currently have tested positive for COVID-19, he said. Force health protection measures are in place in an effort to prevent more.

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

Related Video: National Guard Holds News Conference
coronavirus Guard reserve

Explore

The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
Two Navy hospital ships will be part of the Defense Department's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pentagon's chief spokesman said.
The Defense Health Agency hosted a live Facebook town hall meeting to answer questions about COVID-19.
Air Force people, missions and partnerships are in line with Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper's priorities as the nation deals with the coronavirus pandemic, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein said.
High-resolution images of viruses allow people to visualize what's causing an illness — but they also serve as important tools for researchers working to find cures.
The Defense Department has agreed to provide medical supplies and capabilities to the Department of Health and Human Services to help combat further coronavirus infections, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said.
Battlefield medical care improved throughout the course of World War II, with advances in surgical techniques, medications and protective gear, among other innovations.
Many of us feel like we can't control much in our lives right now due to the threat of the coronavirus — but what we absolutely can control is how we react and what we do.
Navy Adm. Charles A. Richard, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, discussed Stratcom's response to COVID-19 during a telephone news conference at the Pentagon.
Submarine warfare took place in the Pacific and European theaters during World War II, and submarines also played humanitarian and special operations roles in the campaign against Japan.

I want to find...