News   Defense News

Operation Steady Resolve Aids Ohioans During Coronavirus Pandemic

March 26, 2020 | BY Air Force Tech Sgt. Shane Hughes

A joint military task force is working to help their fellow Ohioans as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect their state.

Soldiers move packaged hot meals to a long table.
Soldiers move packaged hot meals to a long table.
Meal Distribution
Members of the Ohio National Guard and Ohio Military Reserve prepare to distribute hot meals and other food items to members of the community in Columbus, Ohio, March 23, 2020. About 400 Ohio National Guard members were activated by the governor to support humanitarian efforts with local food banks, ensuring fellow Ohioans in need don’t go without food.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Vega, Ohio National Guard
VIRIN: 200323-Z-NN165-1006

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a proclamation March 18 authorizing the activation of about 400 Ohio National Guard personnel to support a humanitarian mission in response to the COVID-19 pandemic facing the state.

Ohio National Guard members were placed on state active duty, along with some members of the Ohio Military Reserve, to support Operation Steady Resolve. The initial mission is to assist 12 food banks across Ohio with packaging, transporting and distributing food and other essential items to all 88 counties in support of the state's most vulnerable populations.

Service members wearing gloves put food into boxes.
Service members wearing gloves put food into boxes.
Food Focus
Ohio National Guard soldiers assigned to the 237th Support Battalion work with members of the Ohio Military Reserve to help pack food at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank for transport and distribution, March 23, 2020. About 400 Ohio National Guardsmen are supporting 12 regional food banks across the state, ensuring Ohioans in need continue to receive food and other critical items during the coronavirus pandemic.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Capt. Paul Stennett
VIRIN: 200323-Z-QD029-0012Y


"When the community calls, we respond," said Army Lt. Col. Mike Draper, chief of staff for Joint Task Force 37. "Our mission may grow, but whatever those missions are, we are here to help."

The governor's proclamation was made in response to a request for assistance from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services after a significant number of people who normally volunteer at food banks around the state were directed to stay home. Most food bank volunteers are retired and in a high-risk age group for potentially contracting COVID-19, officials said.

"They became overwhelmed, given the impact [COVID-19] has had on their labor force, and we've been able to plug that gap so far," said Army Maj. Nick Palmer, operations officer for JTF-37.

Soldiers sort food at food bank.
Soldiers sort food at food bank.
Sorting Food
Members of the Ohio National Guard’s 134th Field Artillery Regiment help to sort food at the Mid-Ohio Food Bank in Grove City, Ohio, March 23, 2020. The soldiers are some of the nearly 400 Ohio National Guard members activated to provide humanitarian missions in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Christi A. Richter, Ohio Air National Guard
VIRIN: 200323-Z-XY087-1076


Draper said he understands that people may be concerned when they see National Guard personnel in their neighborhoods during this pandemic, and that he has tried to reassure citizens that the Guard members working at each of the 12 food banks are from the local area they are supporting.

Although Operation Steady Resolve is still in the early phases, Draper said, the Guard members supporting one of the food banks were able to package more than a thousand meals in a single day, which is more than half of what that specific food bank packages in a typical month.

Soldier hands a packaged hot meal to a civilian.
Soldier hands a packaged hot meal to a civilian.
Community Support
Members of the community receive hot meals and food items provided by the Mid-Ohio Foodbank and distributed by members of the Ohio National Guard and Ohio Military Reserve in Columbus, Ohio, March 23, 2020. About 400 Ohio National Guard members were activated by the governor to support humanitarian efforts with local food banks, ensuring that fellow Ohioans in need don’t go without food.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Vega, Ohio National Guard
VIRIN: 200323-Z-NN165-1011


While those supporting Operation Steady Resolve potentially face exposure to the coronavirus while serving their duties, JTF 37 is actively working to ensure their safety. Air Force Lt. Col. (Dr.) Gary Katz, a flight surgeon assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard's 178th Wing, was called to active duty and is working on JTF 37. He said he has issued numerous health advisories to Guard members performing the mission.

"We don't know how long this mission will last, and we have to make certain our force is healthy so they can keep providing aid and comfort to our neighbors in need," Katz said. "I'm confident the measures we are taking will help diminish the severity of this situation."

While JTF 37 is actively working to limit the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is an unprecedented event for the National Guard that requires an unprecedented response.

Soldier places cans of food into a box.
Soldier places cans of food into a box.
Filling Boxes
Army Pfc. Corey Hennen of the Ohio National Guard adds cans of food to boxes containing emergency food and pantry items for shipment in Columbus, Ohio, March 23, 2020. About 400 Ohio National Guard members, activated by Gov. Mike DeWine, support 12 regional food banks across the state, ensuring Ohioans in need continue to receive food and other critical items.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Vega, Ohio National Guard
VIRIN: 200323-Z-NN165-1005


"This is unlike anything else we've ever done before," Draper said. "We typically respond to event-driven emergencies — tornadoes, floods, snow storms, hurricanes — events with shorter life-cycles and tangible impacts. This challenge we face now is invisible, it's growing at an increasingly rapid rate and it has an unnerving effect on the public. We can be that calming presence for our community."

Palmer agreed. "This is coast-to-coast," he said. "It's in our homes, whether that's the actual infection or the fear of it. There isn’t a single person in this country that isn’t impacted by COVID-19. In this time of fear and disruption of daily life, we're ready and we’re here. We're in this together and we’re fulfilling our contract to Ohioans."

(Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shane Hughes is assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard's 178th Wing.)

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

coronavirus Guard reserve Army

Explore

The Navy and Marine Corps are taking actions across the force to prevent the spread of COVID-19, containing outbreaks and recovering the force as quickly as possible, acting Navy Secretary Thomas B. Modly said.
More than 200 military medical students and graduate nursing students will be graduating early to support their colleagues in the U.S. military health system amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The Defense Department has established a task force to deal with daily requests it is receiving for medical and personal protective equipment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the departments of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security, and others.
The modeling now available on the coronavirus and the resulting cases of COVID-19 is used to decide where best to place the Defense Department's medical resources, the Joint Staff surgeon said.
Education and opportunity are at the heart of the recommendations set forth in a report by the National Commission on Military, National and Public Service.
Nearly 60 Navy Reserve medical professionals reported to the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy this week to support the ship's upcoming medical relief mission.
National Guardsmen are performing a variety of missions and tasks to support COVID-19 pandemic response efforts including transportation, command and control functions, engineering, and planning and logistics throughout the country.
Three sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt underway in the Pacific Ocean were diagnosed with COVID-19 and were evacuated from the ship, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas B. Modly said.
Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper, Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón "CZ" Colón-López hosted a virtual town hall meeting from the Pentagon on DOD's COVID-19 response.

I want to find...