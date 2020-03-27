News   Defense News

Army Corps of Engineers Creates Alternative Care Facilities

March 27, 2020 | BY Terri Moon Cronk , DOD News

Though the Army Corps of Engineers has done important work in the past seven days related to the coronavirus pandemic, transforming buildings into hospitals in the next two to three weeks is more important, the commander of the Corps said.

Army Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite called it a "very complicated situation" during a Pentagon news conference today.

A man stands at a podium.
A man stands at a podium.
Army Briefing
Army Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, commander of the Army Corps of Engineers, briefed reporters at the Pentagon about Corps support of the Defense Department’s coronavirus response at the Pentagon, March 27, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 200327-D-BN624-3084

The Federal Emergency Management Agency gave the Corps of Engineers a mission assignment for planning and site assessments of alternate care facilities in response to the COVID-19 virus.

"As I've been saying all week, there's no way we can solve this with a complicated solution," the general said. "We needed a very, very simplistic solution. So we went in and designed four types of facilities."

Compartmentalized rooms in hotels and dormitories are harder for doctors and nurses to staff without an open area where one or two nurses can see 20 people at once, he said. "But what we're seeing in the last week is most of the cities in the states want to go to a wider area, where they can have more people in a population, … probably 30 or 40, in kind of a node," he said.

When he spoke to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the past week, Semonite said, the governor told him one building is needed. "By the end of the day, we probably need three buildings by tomorrow night. We need seven or eight buildings," the general said.

Two men seated at a table go over plans.
Two men seated at a table go over plans.
Coordination Meeting
Army Col. Aaron Reisinger, right, commander and district engineer of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District, sits alongside Scott Swinford, deputy director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, during a coordination meeting between the state of Illinois and USACE in Springfield, Ill., March 23, 2020. The Army Corps of Engineers is providing planning and assessments, in conjunction with state and local partners, for the possible conversion of existing facilities into alternate care facilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Maj. John Miller
VIRIN: 200324-A-A1409-006C
Five men stand in a social-distance semicircle to conduct a meeting in a large room.
Five men stand in a social-distance semicircle to conduct a meeting in a large room.
Alternate Care Facility
Engineers and contracting specialists from the Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District meet with federal, state and local partners in Santa Clara, Calif., to assess a potential site for an alternate care facility, March 23, 2020. with federal, state and local partners, March 23, 2020. The Federal Emergency Management Agency gave the Corps of Engineers a mission assignment for planning and site assessments of alternate care facilities in response to the COVID-19 virus.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Ken Wright, Army
VIRIN: 200323-A-PZ859-0001C

New York's Javits Center, a convention venue, is one such facility-turned-hospital.

The Corps of Engineers is working side by side with FEMA, the Department of Health and Human Services and local governments, the general said, stressing that it's a team effort that involves talking with mayors and state officials to determine what works best for each area.

The Corps wants to be able to tailor a solution that works best for a given city or a given state, he explained.

The Javits Center is probably the best example, Semonite said. "What is nice about using a permanent facility is that you have all the infrastructures there. … We're going into these facilities that already have electricity. They already have water. They have all the fire protection. They have all of the driveways open. They have all the capability they need. ... The Javits Center is an amazing facility."

Semonite said every 10 feet in a convention center, there's a big steel door, cold water, hot water and a place for sewers. "So you can actually do things like sinks right in the middle of a convention center," he said.

A woman and a man, both wearing yellow coats and black backpacks, make notes on clipboards.
A woman and a man, both wearing yellow coats and black backpacks, make notes on clipboards.
Data Collection
Michelle Jellison and Adam Stewart of the Army Corps of Engineers New England District gather data during a site assessment to address possible conversion of existing buildings into alternate care facilities in Rhode Island, March 23, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: AnnMarie Harvie, Army
VIRIN: 200323-A-ME637-002C

The whole-of-government COVID-19 response includes the FEMA hospitals and HHS doctors, the general said. "And [Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper] has sent Army field hospitals to be able to augment the staff, so the whole team is working side by side."

Today, the Corps is looking at 114 facilities in 50 states and five territories that they've assessed, Semonite said.

"We've already got contracts, and we're cutting contracts every night to be able to get contractors to be able to come into the facilities," he told reporters. "[And] I want to continue to stress [the] standard design validated by the federal government, which is then passed down through states and cities to sites." 

It's a new experience for the Corps of Engineers, Semonite noted. "We've never done a pandemic before," he said.

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

Related Video: Army Corps of Engineers Chief Briefs News Media
coronavirus Health Army Army Corps of Engineers

Explore

The USNS Mercy's presence in Los Angeles will allow local hospitals to concentrate on COVID-19 care while the hospital ship's medical crew handles cases that are not related to the disease.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The Space Force launched in late December and, as it approaches its 100th day, its forward momentum is unabated by the coronavirus pandemic, the chief of space operations said.
Military and civilian personnel of U.S. European Command are working with allies and partners in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.
HPCONs have been mentioned a lot lately as the DOD mitigates the COVID-19 crisis. Not sure what that means? Find out here.
As the longest-serving hospital ships in continuous operation in U.S. history, the USNS Mercy and the USNS Comfort have long captured the public's imagination due to their vast medical capabilities as floating hospitals.
A flight test of the joint Army-Navy hypersonic glide vehicle across the Pacific Ocean was a success, thanks to a dedicated team who managed complexity and change, officials said.
In January 1942 — a mere month after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii — President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered the establishment of the War Production Board.
Army leaders at a Pentagon news briefing discussed how the service is deploying field hospitals to New York and Seattle, and what the Army is doing to ensure its missions continue.
About 400 Ohio National Guard troops are supporting Operation Steady Resolve — a humanitarian mission responding to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting communities across the state.

I want to find...