News   Defense News

Despite COVID-19, U.S. Military Remains Ready to Fight

April 9, 2020 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

The Defense Department is doing a lot to combat the spread of COVID-19 across the nation, but its primary mission — the defense of the nation and its interests — continues unabated, Deputy Defense Secretary David L. Norquist said.

"To those who wish us harm, make no mistake: even with the challenges that this disease has brought to our shores, the Department of Defense stands ready to meet any threat and defend our nation," Norquist said during a news conference today at the Pentagon. "Over the last four years, we have rebuilt our military from the negative effects of sequestration. We have more people, more advanced equipment, more munitions and are better trained. If our adversaries think this is our moment of weakness, they are dangerously wrong."

45:16

Norquist said DOD support of state and local authorities in the fight against the coronavirus means that DOD people might end up with a higher rate of infection from the virus than other populations. But at the same time, he said, the youthful demographic of the U.S. military means that fewer of those who contract the virus will suffer severe consequences.

According to Defense Department statistics, of the 1,898 current coronavirus cases among active duty service members, only 64 required hospitalization.

Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said readiness across the department is where it needs to be.

"We watch the readiness of the force every day. And the readiness of the force, in aggregate, has not dropped as we've gone through this," Hyten said. "That's something that we have to watch very, very closely."

Two military personnel carry cardboard boxes. Both wear masks. In the background is an aircraft carrier.
Two military personnel carry cardboard boxes. Both wear masks. In the background is an aircraft carrier.
Meal Delivery
Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt take meals to asymptomatic sailors who have tested negative for COVID-19 and are housed at local hotels in Guam, April 7, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Julio Rivera
VIRIN: 200407-N-EC658-1025C

While there are "pockets" of degraded readiness across the force, such as the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt staying in port in Guam longer than it normally would, the aggregate readiness is unaffected, he said.

What may eventually affect readiness, Hyten said, is a prolonged reduction in numbers of new recruits entering basic training for military service.

"We've had to cut down the pipeline into basic training in order to make sure that the folks that go into basic training, go into basic training in a safe, secure way. Each of the services, working in a different way, have constricted the pipeline of folks coming in," Hyten said. "For a short period of time, that's not a big issue. If that continues long, then all of a sudden our numbers come down. And that will eventually impact readiness if it goes on month after month after month."

But for now, Hyten said, "our readiness is still full up."

A female barber wearing personal protective equipment gives a new recruit the signature close-cropped haircut.
A female barber wearing personal protective equipment gives a new recruit the signature close-cropped haircut.
Getting a Trim
Yong Corcoran, a barber with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, shaves the head of Air Force Airman Austin Watson, 37th Training Wing Detachment 5 trainee, inside Erwin Manor dormitory at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., April 8, 2020. With proactive planning and protective measures already in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Keesler is hosting the 37th Training Wing Detachment 5 to better protect the health and safety of the trainees and instructors while also providing relief to Lackland Air Force Base's training infrastructure. Keesler has not seen the standup of a basic training concept since World War II, making this a historic moment for the Air Force's training program.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Kemberly Groue, Air Force
VIRIN: 200408-F-BD983-0178A

Hyten also said  the department has some 50,000 personnel involved in the fight against the coronavirus — of those, he said, about 30,000 are from the National Guard and reserves.

The general cited one team of reservists, led by Col. Hans F. Otto at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, as being emblematic of the dedication reservists and Guard members have had since being called up to duty to fight the coronavirus.

"They call themselves the 'COVID Commandos,'" Hyten said. "Just four days ago, ... their team — one doctor and six nurses — packed their bags, said goodbye to their families, [and] deployed to New York with 24 hours' notice. ... There's been thousands of stories like that since the president mobilized the reserve [March 27]."

Across the department, military doctors, nurses and enlisted medical professionals are leaving home to deploy to places across the country to aid civilian doctors and protect the nation, the general said.

A sailor handles medical supplies.
A sailor handles medical supplies.
Medicine Prep
Navy Seaman Rylan Haggerty stages intravenous medication for later use on the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort moored at New York City, April 7, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Sara Eshleman
VIRIN: 200407-N-EV253-2003

"They're moving fast to help their fellow citizens in a time of crisis," he added. "They're helping to support the heroic doctors and nurses already there who are tired and have been fighting that disease for the last few weeks, and they need support. That's what they're there for. And that's just a few examples of the sacrifice that citizen airmen and citizen soldiers are making from all units in order to fight and improve the lives of Americans."

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

coronavirus Hyten Norquist Deputy Secretary vice chairman

Explore

The Defense Department has provided medical equipment to federal agencies in need, and its scientists and medical professionals are working with the private sector to develop a vaccine, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said.
Air Force Reserve mobility airmen from California answered an urgent request to deploy medical personnel to New York to help combat COVID-19.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The Defense Logistics Agency is reaching out to better understand its industry base and support defense companies as they respond to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 28,000 National Guardsmen are working with federal and state officials in communities across America supporting the fight against the coronavirus.
The Defense Department's medical apparatus is operating across the country to bring its expertise and capacity to bear against the coronavirus pandemic.
Army Corps of Engineers personnel are assessing or building structures for both non-COVID-19 and COVID-19 hospitals at the request of mayors and governors from multiple states and territories.
The Army Corps of Engineers is making significant progress in providing thousands of hospital beds for the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic in facilities built to handle patients with and without the virus.
The 452nd Flight Test Squadron has worked through the challenges of teleworking and modified work schedules to keep its fleet of RQ-4 Global Hawks flying and meeting mission requirements.
Marines on the Japanese island of Okinawa have turned their workspace, ordinarily used for 3D printing parts for aviation maintenance, into a personal protection equipment factory in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

I want to find...