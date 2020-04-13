News   Defense News

DOD Transports Vital COVID-19 Medical Supplies to Points of Need

April 13, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

Transportation is a key part of the Defense Department's contributions to the whole-of-government effort in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two service members move a dolly loaded with boxes.
Two service members move a dolly loaded with boxes.
Medical Equipment
Members of the Illinois Air National Guard transport medical equipment at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, April 3, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Jay Grabiec, Illinois Air National Guard
VIRIN: 200403-Z-TJ041-026

U.S. Transportation Command has moved people and supplies around the world in support of the whole-of-government effort to combat COVID-19, Transcom's commander said.

Transcom has moved COVID-19 testing supplies to the United States from overseas and has delivered field hospitals in places such as New York and Washington state, Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons said, coordinating movements with U.S. Northern Command, the Department of Transportation and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The command's mission is to conduct globally integrated mobility operations, lead the broader joint deployment and distribution enterprise, and provide enabling capabilities to project and sustain the joint force.

A service member backs a truck down a ramp.
A service member backs a truck down a ramp.
Truck Ramp
A soldier backs his truck off a ramp at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 31, 2020. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help communities in support of the COVID-19 response.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Spc. Chafelmer Kroll
VIRIN: 200328-A-KQ995-076
Two Guardsmen dressed in fatigues, and wearing protective face masks, unload boxes from a vehicle in a large parking lot.
Two Guardsmen dressed in fatigues, and wearing protective face masks, unload boxes from a vehicle in a large parking lot.
Food Distribution
Louisiana National Guardsmen help distribute food from the Second Harvest Food Bank of South Louisiana at the Shrine on Airline stadium parking lot in Metairie, La., April 6, 2020. To date, the Guard has helped to pack more than 134,655 pounds of food for distribution across the state.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Spc. Duncan Foote, Louisiana National Guard
VIRIN: 200406-Z-SE049-1007

Lyons noted his command is also working with the State Department to contract with commercial airlines to repatriate U.S. citizens stranded abroad. To date, Transcom has contracted four flights and coordinated other missions resulting in almost 800 travelers being repatriated in support of State Department efforts. 

The National Guard in every state and territory is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 29,000 guardsmen have been called up by their governors, according to today's Defense Department media fact sheet.

An airman wearing a face covering walks near packages sitting on a lift.
An airman wearing a face covering walks near packages sitting on a lift.
Medical Supplies
Airmen assigned to the California National Guard deliver 200 ventilators to Stewart Air National Guard Base, N.Y., April 7, 2020, to support ongoing COVID-19 medical response efforts in New York and New Jersey.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Lane
VIRIN: 200407-Z-OL270-1024M

Besides supporting communities with testing sites and creating additional medical capability, the Army National Guard and Air National Guard are providing transportation for distribution of food and medical supplies. For example, airmen from the California Air National Guard are transporting 500 state-owned ventilators and medical supplies from California to states in need, including New York.

The Massachusetts National Guard is delivering personal protective equipment to first responders and hospitals throughout the state and providing staff augmentation and meal delivery to the Holyoke Soldiers Home.

The Iowa National Guard transported 280 pallets of medical supplies to 90 of the state's 100 counties.

Guardsman prepares boxes of fresh produce and groceries for distribution.
Guardsman prepares boxes of fresh produce and groceries for distribution.
Grocery Delivery
An Arizona National Guardsman readies a box of fresh food and produce prior to delivery to residents at the Flagstaff Family Food Center in Coconino County, Ariz., April 7, 2020. More than 800 guardsmen continue to serve across the state in response to the ongoing emergency.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelly Greenwell, Arizona Air National Guard
VIRIN: 200407-Z-HO930-2072

The Arizona National Guard recently flew 300 sets of masks and gowns to a medical facility in the Navajo Nation town of Kayenta. The shipment also included some 2,000 gloves for health care workers. Additionally, several dozen guardsmen are working on building an alternate care facility in that area. Additionally, the Arizona Air National Guard delivered 40,000 yards of fabric from North Carolina to Arizona to be made into medical gowns.

Logistic teams from the West Virginia National Guard transported critical personal protective equipment to 55 counties throughout the state. They also delivered 5,500 meals using refrigerated trucks and packed an additional 2,000 meals for distribution.

The Louisiana National Guard, as of April 2, transported more than 360,000 N95 masks, 1.2 million gloves, 300 ventilators and about 50,000 protective suits to testing sites throughout the state.

A soldier kneels next to a stack of packages.
A soldier kneels next to a stack of packages.
Medical Shipment
Army Master Sgt. Brooks Young, a Louisiana National Guardsman, helps package and ship ventilator equipment to support the state and federal COVID-19 response in Baton Rouge, La., April 1, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma
VIRIN: 200401-Z-PJ019-1010C

The Nevada National Guard is organizing and transporting PPE for distribution to hospitals across the state. At the direction of medical professionals, they are also distributing 50 ventilators received from the state of California.

The Defense Logistics Agency manages the global supply chain for the U.S. military and federal agencies.

In West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, getting free school lunches to students who are now at home indefinitely, was a problem. DLA helped arrange the transfer of two former Massachusetts National Guard field ambulance trucks to the city's school district. The trucks were excess military property, but ran well. The trucks are helping in the  meal distribution effort.

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

Transportation Command Guard reserve coronavirus

Explore

Russia, China and others are using the coronavirus pandemic to spread disinformation to further their goals, Pentagon officials said.
Members of the Air Mobility Command used the Transport Isolation System — an infectious disease containment unit — to evacuate three COVID-19 patients from Afghanistan to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
The chief information officers for the Defense Department and the Joint Staff briefed reporters on the COVID-19 Telework Readiness Task Force.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The Army has mobilized eight Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces to the East Coast to support the coronavirus relief efforts and curb the spread of disease, senior Army leaders said. 
Noncommissioned officers must be the conduits of truthful, correct and timely information to troops and their families amid the coronavirus pandemic, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón "CZ" Colón-López said.
As the coronavirus pandemic disrupts everything from church services to basic training, the latest cohort of students in the Chief Information Officer Leadership Development Program at the National Defense University still held its graduation ceremony — online.
Military medicine is at the front lines of the national COVID-19 response, bringing unique and agile expertise and rapidly deployable resources to the fight, the assistant secretary of defense for health affairs said.
As the COVID-19 pandemic persists, the Army has deployed its own medical professionals to the field and is now calling on former soldiers to join the battle.
The commander of the Air Force's Air Education and Training Command said proactive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 have kept the number of cases among the service's trainees to five.

I want to find...