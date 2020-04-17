News   Defense News

Army Ramps Up COVID-19 Testing

April 17, 2020 | BY Sean Kimmons , Army News Service

With nearly 1,000 soldiers now tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Army is continuing to ramp up its testing efforts, particularly for new recruits at training posts.

Starting next week, one of the Army's largest training posts — Fort Jackson, South Carolina — will be able to conduct about 700 tests each day for the virus after receiving new machines to increase its throughput.

A senior enlisted soldier speaks at a lectern as an officer in uniform and a man wearing a suit stand on the same stage.
A senior enlisted soldier speaks at a lectern as an officer in uniform and a man wearing a suit stand on the same stage.
Army Leaders Speak
Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston briefs Pentagon reporters on COVID-19 updates and related issues, April 16, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marvin Lynchard, DOD
VIRIN: 200416-D-FW736-2007

In a Pentagon briefing yesterday, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville said he visited the installation the day before to see how soldiers were training under new safety measures.

''We have not stopped training,'' he said. ''During the training, they were 6 feet apart and they were either wearing masks or gaiters when they got closer. So we're going to see this type of training continue to happen.''

When recruits now come to training posts, they are screened and placed in what he described as a ''safety bubble'' environment to minimize exposure to other soldiers while they train with their cohort.

29:46

''That's how we will keep the spread of the virus down,'' he said.

Earlier this month, the Army halted the movement of new recruits for two weeks to basic combat training posts, such as Fort Jackson, to slow the spread of the virus. The extra time allowed training posts to build up testing capabilities while also carrying out basic training and advanced individual training courses in a limited capacity, which has included smaller classes and social distancing.

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston also recently traveled to Jackson, as well as Fort Lee, Virginia, to see trainees in action. He said the training was ''still executed to standard.''

Grinston said he was also impressed with how trainees with symptoms of COVID-19 were sent to a separate facility at Fort Jackson so they could be quickly tested away from other trainees.

Side view of an Army officer standing at a lectern with other people in the foreground and background.
Side view of an Army officer standing at a lectern with other people in the foreground and background.
Pentagon Briefing
Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle briefs Pentagon reporters on COVID-19 updates and related issues, April 16, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marvin Lynchard, DOD
VIRIN: 200416-D-FW736-2004

''They get the results right there on Jackson,'' he said. ''It's an extremely well-done process.'' Before mitigation efforts were in full force, a training battalion at Fort Jackson recorded a handful of positive cases, leaders said. But with the safeguards and additional testing in place since mid-March, the spread of the virus has been contained and training goes on to maintain readiness.

''We need to make sure that our Army is ready to go to war,'' McConville said, ''and we're going to make sure that our Soldiers are ready.''

Testing capabilities for the virus have also been increased across the Army. Initially, the Army had nine medical centers with a large testing capacity, which has since expanded to 35 installations to provide testing locally, Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle, the Army's surgeon general, said. And if cases go up, the Army has the ability to send testing capabilities elsewhere, or even use local or state testing sites.

''Right now, in the Army, we do have enough tests,'' Dingle said. ''However, as we test [more people], they're going to have to be replenished.''

Identifying service members who have been asymptomatic with the virus has also been a challenge across the Defense Department. DOD is pursuing different types of diagnostic capabilities, such as serologic testing that can assess a patient's blood for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies.

A man wearing a suit and an Army officer in uniform stand at separate lecterns as they brief reporters who are seated in observance of social distancing guidelines.
A man wearing a suit and an Army officer in uniform stand at separate lecterns as they brief reporters who are seated in observance of social distancing guidelines.
Army Briefing
Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy, left, and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville hold an on-brief Pentagon reporters on COVID-19 updates and related issues, April 16, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marvin Lynchard, DOD
VIRIN: 200416-D-FW736-2002

''That ability will allow us to consistently test more, so we can identify those individuals,'' Dingle said. ''In the meantime, we must [carry out] the mitigation measures to ensure we protect the forces.''

The Army's medical research community also is working on the development of vaccines as part of the prevention efforts. It is currently testing vaccine prototypes in small animals before selecting a candidate for safe testing in humans this summer, Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy said.

''The Army is fighting the virus on multiple fronts,'' McCarthy said. ''From medical support efforts in our cities to searching for a vaccine in order to stay ready, so we can continue to be the Army the nation deserves.''

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

coronavirus Army Health

Explore

The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
U.S. European Command is fighting to conquer both the coronavirus and disinformation in Europe.
The Defense Department is using the internet in novel ways as a tool to enhance traditional health care practices and to help in battling the coronavirus.
U.S. Northern Command issues smartphones to military medical professionals augmenting civilian hospitals in New York City to support the Defense Department's COVID-19 response effort.
A small group works around the clock overseeing Air Mobility Command's contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic fight and arming mobility airmen with clear guidance on executing safe and effective operations.
NATO defense ministers have reviewed the alliance's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed upon the next steps to take, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
An innovation team is working to minimize the health risks service members face at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A "car triage" screening process in place at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth in Virginia is designed to triage, test and treat low-acuity patients suspected to have COVID-19 and to protect medical staff by doing so in an open-air environment.
The chief of operations for the Illinois National Guard joint task force responding to the COVID-19 pandemic briefed Pentagon reporters on the Guard's activities throughout the state.
While active-duty military members support the global effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act ensures that COVID-19 doesn't jeopardize their economic livelihood.

I want to find...