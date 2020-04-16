Upon their arrival in New York City to support the U.S. Northern Command response to the COVID-19 pandemic, military medical professionals augmenting civilian hospitals are issued phones as part of their in-processing.
The phones provide personal health updates, location tracking, and messaging and alerts for the more than 300 medical providers augmenting 11 hospitals around the city.
Army Maj. James Watson, a communications officer assigned to 531st Hospital Center, said the devices are meant to improve COVID-19 pandemic domain awareness with real-time data for decision-making using advanced computing mobile format and collaboration capabilities.
These capabilities enable opportunities in health and medical supply management and tracking through the personnel statistics and medical statistics applications.
''These are great tools to flatten the battlefield and offer a clear sight picture for all the senior leaders to know what's happening on ground in the moment,'' said Watson, who is working at the Javits New York Medical Station, the name given to the alternate care facility established at New York’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.
Providers can also use the Microsoft Teams software to collaborate, share lessons learned and help to build a bond of communication.
''It shows a great level of concern, from the most senior commander on down to the individual that is going into the hospitals to support the COVID-19 response,'' Watson said.
Northcom is providing military support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist the New York hospital system and others across the nation's hardest-hit areas.
Javits New York Medical Station has been operational and caring for non-COVID-19 patients since March 30. It began providing medical care for patients with COVID-19 on April 3. Also initially tasked with providing care to non-COVID patients, the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort, deployed to New York City, began taking COVID-positive patients April 6.
(Navy Chief Petty Officer Barry Riley is assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support.)