News   Defense News

DOD Provides Leave Leniency Due to Travel Restrictions

April 20, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

Travel restrictions made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in the Defense Department providing leave leniency for service members who accrue too much leave and might otherwise lose it.

Each year, active-duty service members are granted 30 days of leave, but at the end of each fiscal year, they normally lose any unused leave exceeding 60 days. With the leniency granted due to the pandemic travel restrictions, service members can now accrue a leave balance of up to 120 days until Sept. 30, 2023.

Matthew Donovan, undersecretary of personnel and readiness, signed the authorization for that change April 16.

An infographic.
An infographic.
Department of Defense Travel Restriction
Department of Defense Travel Restriction
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: OSDPA
VIRIN: 200221-D-ZZ999-123

DOD encourages service members to take leave whenever possible; however, it's not always possible due to deployments and operational commitments, Pentagon officials said, though some extensions have been granted due to long deployments.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit service members particularly hard because many are not allowed to travel to see friends and loved ones who live many miles away — a big incentive for taking leave, Donovan said. Therefore, he continued, the restriction on the leave balance ceiling was relaxed.

"The department's actions to stem the spread of COVID-19 have significantly limited the ability of service members to take leave during this national emergency, and we know that leave is vital to the health and welfare of our force," Donovan stated in his memorandum.

An airman dressed in personal protective equipment writes down medical information.
An airman dressed in personal protective equipment writes down medical information.
Drive-Thru Screening
Air Force Staff Sgt. Maxime Copley, 86th Medical Group medical technician, writes down patient information during COVID-19 drive-thru screening at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 31, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater
VIRIN: 200331-F-PJ020-1030A

For DOD's civilian workforce, Office of Personnel Management policy already makes allowances for leave accrual under exigent circumstances, such as COVID-19. All restored annual leave must be scheduled and used not later than the end of the leave year ending two years from the year the annual leave was earned after the termination of the current emergency. The normal leave balance service members may carry over each year is 240 hours. However, more hours may be carried over during the current emergency.

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper signed a memorandum today restricting all DOD uniformed and civilian personnel and their families from traveling to, from or through places identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's travel health notices as Level 3 COVID locations.

A soldier guides a tank onto a ship
A soldier guides a tank onto a ship
Tank Guide
Soldiers with 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division and 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division guide a 3rd Brigade tank onto a ship at the port of Gwang Yang, South Korea, Feb. 29, 2020. The soldiers conducted redeployment operations for the brigade during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Capt. Scott Kuhn
VIRIN: 200428-A-IN006-003

The memo is in effect until June 30, though that could change because reviews are taking place every 15 days based on CDC guidance.

The travel restrictions include permanent changes of station and all other official travel, as well as personal leave. Also, flights to or from non-Level 3 countries cannot transit through Level 3 nations.

As of today, the CDC website listed Germany, Italy, Qatar, Afghanistan, South Korea and Japan — countries where large numbers of service members are stationed — as Level 3 locations. Many other countries also are at Level 3.

A girl watches a video of herself on her cellphone.
A girl watches a video of herself on her cellphone.
Essay Presentation
Aika Davis, a junior at Zama American Middle High School, rehearses her live essay presentation by watching herself on her cellphone screen before reciting it to a panel of judges via video conference at U.S. Army Garrison, Camp Zama, Japan, April 9, 2020. The Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Military Youth of the Year competition at the Asia regional level, normally held in person, met virtually this year due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army photo by Noriko Kudo
VIRIN: 200409-A-HP857-537

Numerous exceptions to the travel ban have been made on a case-by-case basis, Donovan said at an April 18 Pentagon news conference, citing exemptions for medical treatment, personal hardship, separation and retirement.

"The coronavirus disease continues to present significant risk to our forces as the DOD considers domestic and overseas personnel travel," Esper stated in his memorandum. "These movements present the threat of spreading COVID-19 within our ranks and communities. My priorities remain protecting our service members, DOD civilians and families; safeguarding our national security capabilities; and supporting the whole-of-nation response."

A sailor holds a stack of food containers while standing by crates filled with other containers in a cafeteria kitchen.
A sailor holds a stack of food containers while standing by crates filled with other containers in a cafeteria kitchen.
Meal Prep
A sailor loads food boxes into crates at a galley in Yokosuka, Japan, April 13, 2020. More than 150 meal kits prepared during every galley shift are delivered to sailors in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Taylor Curry, Navy
VIRIN: 200413-N-NB144-0064

This is not the first time extensions have been granted, officials noted. Special leave accrual of up to 75 days was granted during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, due to long or multiple deployments.

Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response Spotlight: Coronavirus: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

Related News Release: Update to Travel Restrictions
coronavirus

Explore

TESTING Since March, Mae Krier has traveled a lot. She's been to the Pentagon four times, to the Capitol three times, all over the United States, and even to Normandy, France, for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
The coronavirus hasn't kept U.S. Northern Command or the North American Aerospace Defense Command from defending North America, the commands' top officer said.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The 649th Munitions Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, has adopted new procedures and precautions to balance airmen's safety and health with supporting worldwide warfighter requirements.
The Defense Department pays tribute to all who served the nation during World War II and to the Allied countries whose service members fought side-by-side with America’s forces. DOD honors the troops who perished in the fight, were listed as missing in action or were prisoners of war; the veterans who returned; and the sacrifices of their families in the fight to preserve freedom.
The hospital ship USNS Comfort, moored in New York, has begun admitting patients from hospitals in New Jersey in an effort to expand its support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts.
Members of the Florida Army National Guard are assisting with COVID-19 testing for veterans and staff at a nursing home in southern Florida.
The most serious impacts to the Defense Department from COVID-19 industrial closures domestically are in the aviation supply chain, shipbuilding and small space launch, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment said.
Many supplies, services and leisure activities have slowed or stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there's one thing that has remained the same or even gained momentum – cyberespionage.
Vice President Mike Pence delivered the Class of 2020 commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy's first virtual graduation, necessitated by social distancing guidelines for the coronavirus pandemic.

I want to find...