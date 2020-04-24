News   Defense News

Registration Opens for Virtual Military Spouse Symposium

April 24, 2020 , DOD News

Military spouses can learn about the federal job search, how to make a career change, polishing their resumes and much more at the fourth annual Virtual Military Spouse Symposium.

The Department of Defense Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program will host the symposium April 29-30.

A woman looks at the screen of a laptop computer.
A woman looks at the screen of a laptop computer.
Virtual Class
Military spouses can learn about the federal job search, how to make a career change, polishing their resumes and much more at the fourth annual Virtual Military Spouse Symposium, April 29-30, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 171115-Z-PJ019-1037

This event helps military spouses in all levels of career progression sharpen their skills and achieve their employment goals. During the symposium, military spouses will learn about the federal job search, how to make a career change, get resume tips and much more.

"Military spouses are some of the most qualified and educated people in today's workforce," said Lee Kelley, director of Military Community Support Programs. "We are committed to helping military spouses find meaningful careers and education opportunities. Frequent moves and the unique aspects of military life can pose challenges for spouses trying to meet their career and education goals. This year's symposium will give them the tools to further their profession and network."

Hands typing on a laptop computer at a white table.
Hands typing on a laptop computer at a white table.
Laptop Work
Judy Adank, a United Service Organizations volunteer, uploads food orders on a computer at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 20, 2019.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Sgt. Amy Urbina
VIRIN: 190720-A-XY248-140C

"Vision 2020: Imagine, Prepare, Achieve" is the theme for this year's symposium, and registration is now open for the free two-day event. Spouses can participate in eight interactive online sessions designed specifically to help them envision their future profession, network and learn the steps they need take to achieve their vision. Each day will conclude with a Facebook Live led by a partner from the Military Spouse Employment Partnership.

Military spouses can register for as many sessions as they would like on the MySECO website. For those unable to attend a session, presentations and webinar recordings will be available on the site after the event.

All military spouses, from first-time job seekers to experienced professionals, are welcome to attend the symposium. 

Thousands of military spouses who attended previous symposiums received job search tips, honed networking skills, made helpful connections, and learned ways to advance or switch their careers, officials said.

Men and women seated at tables in rows listen and take notes in a college classroom setting.
Men and women seated at tables in rows listen and take notes in a college classroom setting.
Spouse Symposium
Military spouses can learn about the federal job search, how to make a career change, polishing their resumes and much more at the fourth annual Virtual Military Spouse Symposium, April 29-30, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 181107-A-EO110-1004C

The Defense Department established the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program to provide education and career guidance to military spouses worldwide.  It offers free comprehensive resources and tools related to career exploration, education, training and licensing, employment readiness and career connections.

The program offers free career coaching services six days a week, and military spouses also can speak to a SECO career coach by calling Military OneSource at 800-342-9647.

Military Families Education

Explore

Jonathan Rath Hoffman, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, briefed reporters on the Defense Department’s coronavirus response during a news conference at the Pentagon.
Personnel assigned to the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, are balancing team safety with their unique mission requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
People all over the world are dealing with life changes that have occurred due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes students at the nation's storied military academies.
Active-duty service members, reservists and National Guardsmen medical personnel and support troops are in place waging the fight against the virus, Army Lt. Col Chris Mitchell said.
Alaska National Guard leaders have built on their preemptive measures to mitigate the potential harm done by the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Army researchers are working to rapidly develop and test experimental vaccines to combat COVID-19, Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy said.
One week has passed since nurse and military spouse Jessica Henninger left her family to fight COVID-19 in New York City. What has her first week been like?
Defense Department officials are in full agreement with President Donald J. Trump's warning to the Iranian regime on Twitter, senior Pentagon officials said today.
Some 1,400 Maryland National Guard soldiers and airmen are on active duty, and 700 more are on enhanced standby, able to come on active duty if called upon by the governor, the Maryland Guard's state surgeon said.

I want to find...