Registration Opens for Virtual Military Spouse Symposium

Military spouses can learn about the federal job search, how to make a career change, polishing their resumes and much more at the fourth annual Virtual Military Spouse Symposium.
The Department of Defense Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program will host the symposium April 29-30.
This event helps military spouses in all levels of career progression sharpen their skills and achieve their employment goals. During the symposium, military spouses will learn about the federal job search, how to make a career change, get resume tips and much more.
"Military spouses are some of the most qualified and educated people in today's workforce," said Lee Kelley, director of Military Community Support Programs. "We are committed to helping military spouses find meaningful careers and education opportunities. Frequent moves and the unique aspects of military life can pose challenges for spouses trying to meet their career and education goals. This year's symposium will give them the tools to further their profession and network."
"Vision 2020: Imagine, Prepare, Achieve" is the theme for this year's symposium, and registration is now open for the free two-day event. Spouses can participate in eight interactive online sessions designed specifically to help them envision their future profession, network and learn the steps they need take to achieve their vision. Each day will conclude with a Facebook Live led by a partner from the Military Spouse Employment Partnership.
Military spouses can register for as many sessions as they would like on the MySECO website. For those unable to attend a session, presentations and webinar recordings will be available on the site after the event.
All military spouses, from first-time job seekers to experienced professionals, are welcome to attend the symposium.
Thousands of military spouses who attended previous symposiums received job search tips, honed networking skills, made helpful connections, and learned ways to advance or switch their careers, officials said.
The Defense Department established the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program to provide education and career guidance to military spouses worldwide. It offers free comprehensive resources and tools related to career exploration, education, training and licensing, employment readiness and career connections.
The program offers free career coaching services six days a week, and military spouses also can speak to a SECO career coach by calling Military OneSource at 800-342-9647.