Service Personnel Policies Help With Retention During Pandemic

April 29, 2020 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

While the private sector suffers from social distancing and the effects of illnesses and forced shutdowns related to COVID-19, the U.S. military must continue to do its job. And though it’s too early to tell if challenges with employment among civilians have driven more people to military recruiting stations, one thing that has benefited is retention, the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness said.

Two military members sit behind a computer in an office setting. Behind them is a banner advertising the National Guard.
Q&A Session
Army Sgt. 1st Class Jason Brautigam, left, and Army Staff Sgt. Michael Perry, recruiting and retention noncommissioned officers with the Michigan Army National Guard, conduct a question and answer session via the internet due to social distancing restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in Dowagiac, Mich., April 24, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Master Sgt. David Eichaker, Michigan Air National Guard
VIRIN: 200424-Z-LI010-003Y
A man in military uniform and wearing a red hat talks with young military members who are standing near him. The man holds a pistol that is attached to an air hose. Everybody wears a face mask.
Recruit Training
Recruits receive instruction in the USS Missouri Small Arms Marksmanship Trainer, April 23, 2020. More than 35,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Chief Petty Officer Dominique M. Lasco
VIRIN: 200423-N-KK330-4193Y

Speaking yesterday as part of an online discussion with the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies in Washington, Matthew P. Donovan said that because of the increased social distancing and quarantine requirements, the military services have had to reduce the numbers they move through basic training. That reduction might leave a gap in total end strength, he said, because service members might still retire or separate in the same numbers as usual.

Folks are deciding to stay longer because they look on the outside and they [say], 'You know, I've got a pretty good job now, so I want to stay.'"
Matthew P. Donovan, undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness

To address that issue, Donovan said, the military services have adjusted personnel policies to get existing service members to perhaps stay longer — and many are doing so.

As the services put voluntary extensions on enlistments and voluntary extensions on retirement dates or dates of separation into effect, that is making up for some of that gap now, Donovan said. "Folks are deciding to stay longer because they look on the outside and they [say], 'You know, I've got a pretty good job now, so I want to stay,'" he added. "It's one of the things that we're tracking, but it seems to be evening out right now."

Over the long term, the military does face competition with the private sector for talent, Donovan said, and changes might need to happen in the future to address that competition.

Multiple service members in camouflage uniforms carry rifles. One holds a sign with the number 17 on it.
Marine Marker
Recruit Emmanuel Murumbi, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, raises a marker indicating his shooter has shot at the target at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 27, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher
VIRIN: 200427-M-LS844-1020Y

One possibility, he said, is looking at existing "up or out" policies requiring service members to meet timed promotion milestones or risk being asked to leave the service. Some he noted, may be happy in a particular place and in their current rank.

Other considerations include providing the opportunity for personnel to "take a pause" in their career without suffering a penalty. For example, service members might be able to leave or pause their service to start a family and then come back at a later time and pick up where they left off.

"One of the things that we're working with the Congress is to apply more permeability, the ability to move between the different components at different times in your life," Donovan said. "It may be when you're younger and you want to start a family. And that applies to either males or females, depending on who has the career going at the time." And many senior service members have parents who may be aging and in need of care, he noted, and they may want to be able to take time off and return without any penalty.

Multiple service members wearing black face masks march in a line. An American flag hangs above them.
San Antonio Procession
Air Force basic military graduation is held at the 320th Training Squadron’s Airman Training Complex on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 16, 2020.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Johnny Saldivar, Air Force
VIRIN: 200416-F-YQ806-0206Y

Such policy changes wouldn't mean that during such a pause personnel would get promotions or advance in seniority, but "you ought to be able to come in at the same place you left," he said.

Donovan said the Defense Department is in close consultation with Congress on these types of personnel issues.

