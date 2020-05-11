News   Defense News

DOD Launches Financial Education Website for Military Spouses

May 11, 2020

Military spouses often are the family's chief financial officer. From managing permanent-change-of-station moves to unexpected emergencies and changes in pay, there is little doubt about the importance of understanding the unique circumstances of managing personal finances in the military life.

A wordmark reading: MilSpouse Money Mission, Educate, Empower, Elevate.
A wordmark reading: MilSpouse Money Mission, Educate, Empower, Elevate.
Money Mission
MilSpouse Money Mission Logo
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: DOD Graphic
VIRIN: 200511-D-ZZ999-567

In recognition of military spouses and the important role they have in keeping the force financially ready, The Department of Defense Office of Financial Readiness introduces MilSpouse Money Mission, a new financial education resource just for military spouses.

MilSpouse Money Mission is the DOD's primary resource designed for and to provide military spouses with trusted information they can use to be more empowered and actively be involved in making financial decisions for their families' financial well-being and achievement of financial goals, officials said.

MilSpouse Money Mission offers military spouses accessible, free financial education and resources, including:

  • Money Ready — A guide to support the education of spouses in tackling a variety of financial topics most relevant to their current situations;
  • MilLife Milestones  A resource to empower spouses to make smart money moves during life's big moments;
  • Videos — Featuring financial tips and tools by fellow military spouses;
  • Blog — Real conversations covering the latest money-related topics and issues;
  • Resources — Military support links, financial calculators, quizzes and more to elevate financial literacy; and
  • Social Media — A community of support and motivation to help spouses lead their best financial lives.

A close up of a credit card.
A close up of a credit card.
Credit Card
The MilSpouse Money Mission website launched May 8, 2020, to support financial literacy for military spouses.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Courtesy photo
VIRIN: 200511-O-ZZ999-345

MilSpouse Money Mission aims to create a community for military spouses and to help them know where to turn for trusted financial education, officials explained. 

Follow and share MilSpouse Money Mission on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and visit the Office of Financial Readiness for additional financial tools and resources.

(Courtesy of the Department of Defense Office of Financial Readiness.)

Military Spouses Military

Explore

The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
Developers from the Army Research Laboratory are collaborating with civilian partners to manufacture low-cost, emergency ventilators using 3D printers.
The Air Force shifted two-thirds of its Apprentice Electronic Signals Intelligence Analyst Course material to digital delivery while safely maintaining the critical hands-on training component.
Iowa Army National Guard soldiers helped their fellow Iowans by transporting COVID-19 test kits.
U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz is providing a place for soldiers coming from Advanced Individual Training to stay during the quarantine period.
Twenty-seven Marines and sailors earned the Medal of Honor for their heroism during the Battle of Iwo Jima, one of the last major campaigns of World War II. One of those recipients was Marine Corps Platoon Sgt. Joseph R. Julian, whose actions were instrumental in the battle's success.
Actors and journalists express their appreciation for the greatest generation on the 75th anniversary of V-E Day.
World War II veterans shared their stories in a virtual commemoration of the 75th anniversary of V-E Day.
Hear from top Defense Department leaders as they share the meaning of V-E Day, in their own words.
Some 14,000 Defense Department employees from the U.S. Northern Command are battling COVID-19 in the United States, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said.

I want to find...